PREVIEW Benfica-SC Braga: giants give birth to giants

Two candidates to win the Portuguese Cup face off in the round of 16, but only one can continue to dream of the trophy

Benfica and SC Braga meet tonight at Estádio da Luz and only one will survive to tell the story and continue to dream of the Portuguese Cup.

Two giants clashing in the round of 16, one candidate guaranteed to be out of the competition at the end, as happened, in fact, last season, when the Minho team eliminated Benfica on penalties.

This match will also function as a fifth ‘set’ for both teams: Roger Schmidt won two duels for the League against SC Braga by Artur Jorge, SC Braga by Artur Jorge imposed the first defeat of the Schmidt era on Benfica and also eliminated the incarnations of the Portuguese Cup last season.

Therefore, there is a problem in question, a tiebreaker in relation to direct confrontations between the teams of these two coaches.

In games in Luz for the Portuguese Cup, Benfica won six out of seven. SC Braga emerged victorious on December 18, 2014.

Pardo scored the goal (2-1) that eliminated Benfica in 2014, Photo SÉRGIO MIGUEL SANTOS/ASF

This SC Braga that surprised Benfica de Jesus was led by Sérgio Conceição, had a striker called Rafa Silva and of the names that entered the game sheet, only Matheus Magalhães remained, who was on the substitutes’ bench.

Benfica

Benfica can present Marcos Leonardo as a big news, after statements by Roger Schmidt, coach of the Lisbon Reds, announcing the first squad.

Benfica will be able to line up with the following eleven: Trubin; Aursnes, António Silva, Otamendi and Morato; João Neves and Kokçu; Di María, Rafa and João Mário; Arthur Cabral.

Tengstedt, Bernat, David Neres and Alexander Bah remain injured.

SC Braga

Al Musrati and Bruma fueled the uncertainty of the Braga side, but what the Minho team doesn’t lack is quality midfielders and forwards. Abel Ruiz could therefore be a solution.

SC Braga can line up with the following eleven: Matheus; Víctor Gómez, Serdar, José Fonte and Borja; Vítor Carvalho, João Moutinho; Rony Lopes, Zalazar and Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz.

Artur Jorge, coach of SC Braga, in the preview, established comparisons between the Benfica and SC Braga markets.