Preview: Cyclocross Championships for men 2024 – Four major contenders, no top favorite for tricolore

• Saturday January 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM

The Cyclo-Cross Championships in Meulebeke promises to be perhaps the most exciting championship in years. Rarely has it been more difficult to predict the outcome of the national title fight. Michael Vanthourenhout, Thibau Nys, Laurens Sweeck or Eli Iserbyt? CyclingFlits looks ahead.

History

Latest winners of the Cyclocross Championships, men

2023: Michael Vanthourenhout

2022: Wout van Aert

2021: Wout van Aert

2020: Laurens Sweeck

2019: Toon Aerts

2018: Wout van Aert

2017: Wout van Aert

2016: Wout van Aert

2015: Klaas Vantornout

2014: Sven Nys

Last year

Cyclocross Championships in Lokeren

Result men

1. Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauces-Bingoal)

2. Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) at 2s

3. Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) at 1m42s

4. Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at 2m29s

5. Gerben Kuypers at 2m39s

Course

In 2021, Wout van Aert and Sanne Cant became Belgian champions in the West Flemish municipality. That was in a typical meadow cross, something we will also see this year. “The course is largely the same. Compared to the previous edition of the cross (not the BC, ed.) we have made a few adjustments. We have chosen, among other things, to expand the route a little more. That is mainly in function of the audience,” says Anthony Verwilst, general coordinator in Meulebeke.

“In addition, a sandbox and a passage over beams have been added. But in general it remains the same cross. Meulebeke is and remains a fast and technical cross. The previous weeks it was of course very muddy, but that has changed again. The surface will be mainly hard this weekend. A number of lanes will be a bit heavier than usual, but in principle we will not see a slow cross.”

The two sandboxes, one of which is new, are both 40 meters long. “We have chosen not to lay tracks in the sandbox. Before and after each cross we will remove all existing tracks, so that the sandboxes are not too easy to get to. I therefore expect that the decision will be made at the latest in the second sandbox.”

“After that sandbox there is also a long strip without too many bends, which can make a difference. This is followed by the right-angled bridge and the passage on the sloping side. Afterwards they run on the athletics track, where they ride half a lap. After the bend on the piste it is still about 100 meters to the line, which is still on the piste. If there are still riders together, it will be a strange sprint.”

However, Verwilst does not expect the latter scenario. There are enough points on the course to make a difference, such as the sandbox for example. Who does he put forward on the course? “I know that Eli Iserbyt is looking forward to the Belgian Championships on this course, but Michael Vanthourenhout will also be able to do this well.”

Program and information

Program Sunday January 14, 2024

10 a.m.: Newcomers freshmen, boys

11 a.m.: New sophomores, guys

1:45 p.m.: Promises, guys

3.15 pm: Elite, men

Location

Domain Ter Borcht, Ingelmunstersesteenweg 11, Meulebeke

Public information

Tickets for Sunday cost 20 euros. Children up to 12 years old can enter for free.

Practical info

Attendees

Favorites

The nice thing about this BK cyclo-cross is that there is no real top favorite waiting. About two weeks ago, the expected man had always been Eli Iserbyt, but illness seriously hampered his top condition. And so we can look forward to the title battle with four riders who we put more or less on an equal footing.

Let’s start with That is, Iserby yourself. He had a shock about two weeks ago when he had to leave the race ill in the Hulst cross-country race and shortly afterwards ended up in the emergency room of the hospital. After the necessary rest, a rather uncertain Iserbyt returned to action in the Zonhoven World Cup on Sunday. His ambitions were fueled again with a sixth place. “I want to do as well as I can, but I certainly won’t start as a favourite. I didn’t feel good enough for that. Miracles can happen in a week, that’s what I hope,” Iserbyt said in front of our camera after the cross in Zonhoven. Honestly? Iserbyt would deserve such a miracle, after his fantastic half of the season.

Favorite number two also comes from the camp of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal. Michael Vanthourenhout has to do it in the same way that Klaas Vantornout did it twice for the same team. Remain largely in the background during the Christmas period, and then peak perfectly towards that one day. Of course, Vanthourenhout did not do that on purpose: injuries and illness put a brake on his season. But it is a fact: on the day of a championship, the defending champion can always do that little bit more than some competitors. Earlier this cross season he showed that again at the European Championships in Pontchâteau. The form is there, otherwise you wouldn’t win in Gullegem.

Same story with Laurens Sweeck. The rider from Crelan-Corendon is doing anything but bad on his courses, but you cannot speak of real high form. In Zonhoven we saw signs of the very best Sweeck for the first time in a long time, which could indicate that things will turn out just in time for the rider from Schriek. “It just didn’t work out. “It has started badly and been good a few times, but never consistently. We are now looking for confirmation that things are improving. Koksijde was not bad, but today I confirm that I am going in the right direction,” he sounded hopeful after the dress rehearsal in Zonhoven.

With favorite number four being Thibau Nys. The term ‘ups and downs’ was invented for him. The young Nys can easily win by force majeure, but he can also easily leave the race with bad legs. Yet there is a problem with the shape of the Baloise Trek Lions moustache. “But everything will have to be right for Thibau,” says father Sven. ‘He has proven that he can win, but that was a while ago. On the other hand, he has shown in Diegem and Baal that he is very close to a high level. If that level is touched, then there are possibilities.” Nys is primarily aiming for the podium, but for us he is certainly a title candidate.

Realistically, one of these four will win on Sunday in Meulebeke. But also Niels Vandeputte is eager. In international cross-country races he is a permanent fixture between positions five and ten, but at a BK he automatically moves up a few spots. The same applies to ex-promised world champion Joran Wyseure, which is becoming increasingly regular in its performance. They are both very technical riders. You can’t say the same about Toon Vandebosch or road cyclists Gianni Vermeersch and Quinten Hermans, but they won’t fall far off the podium either.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

*** Michael Vanthourenhout

** Eli Iserbyt, Laurens Sweeck

* Thibau Nys, Niels Vandeputte, Joran Wyseure

Participant list

Weather and TV

No more freezing temperatures in Meulebeke during the weekend, but it will not get warm. The temperature would rise to 4 degrees Celsius, and there is also a 55% chance of limited precipitation. The wind blows at 3 Beaufort from the west.

Sporza broadcasts the men’s promises and men’s elites from 1:30 PM.