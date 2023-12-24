Preview Cyclocross World Cup Gavere 2023 | Blubber king Van Aert wants to offer Van der Poel a match

#Preview #Cyclocross #World #Cup #Gavere #Blubber #king #Van #Aert #offer #Van #der #Poel #match

After two days of heavy dining, we will continue with the packed cross calendar on December 26! The top athletes from the men’s and women’s cross country meet again in Gavere, after their last action on Saturday in Antwerp. In the Leader’s Jersey provides the preview.

Last winners of the Cyclocross World Cup Gavere

2022 Mathieu van der Poel / Shirin van Anrooij

2021 Lars van der Haar / Lucinda Brand

2020 Tom Pidcock / Lucinda Brand

2019 Eli Iserbyt / Yara Kastelijn

2018 Mathieu van der Poel / Alice Maria Arzuffi

2017 Wout van Aert / Ellen Van Loy

2016 Mathieu van der Poel / Sanne Cant

2015 Wout van Aert / Sanne Cant

2014 Klaas Vantornout / Sanne Cant

2013 Sven Nys / Sanne Cant

Course, weather and times Cyclocross World Cup Gavere 2023

Gavere is a classic on the cross-calendar, once again on Boxing Day. In 2022 it was part of the World Cup calendar for the first time and the UCI apparently liked that. With Mathieu van der Poel and Shirin van Anrooij as winners, the organization could not complain last year. And the top athletes of the sport will also be at the start after this year’s Christmas dinner.

Gavere is a tough round, with one steep descent that has regularly caused chaos. There is also a lot of climbing. When it is wet, the course usually turns into a very tough cross, with several difficult mud strips on the side. Walking or cycling? There was no clear answer last year.

Weather

It promises to be nice weather in Gavere on December 26, if we can believe Buienradar. A sun and 8 degrees on Boxing Day, which will invite you to come and have a look! In the days leading up to the cross there is normally not too much rain, so the course will not turn into a mud puddle.

Times

Start women: 1.40 pm

Women’s finish: 2:30 p.m

Start men: 3.10 pm

Men’s finish: 4:10 p.m

Favorites women’s cyclocross world cup Gavere 2023

Although Fem van Empel says she has not felt great in recent races, this does not stop her from winning. In fact, she won the previous cross in Antwerp with great conviction. It will frighten the competition, as the multiple winner still has to grow to her top form. In Gavere, Van Empel can already go for her twelfth victory from twelve crosses.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado has also recorded a nice series of victories this season, but Van Empel was unable to beat them in a direct match. The fact that she lost almost a minute and a half to her compatriot on Saturday will not have strengthened her confidence. The difficult course in Gavere, on the other hand, should suit her better than the sandy strips of Antwerp.

Puck Pieterse has not yet achieved top form on the cross bike. In the seven races that the Dutch champion rode this season, she was always on the podium, but each time one or two were better. Will she be able to turn the tide on Boxing Day? Lucinda Brand has also been on stage in recent weeks. Unlike Pieterse, she managed to win several times.

The winner of the previous edition in Gavere, Shirin van Anrooij, is having a difficult cross season so far. However, her form is growing, as is evident from her second place in Mol and sixth place in Antwerp. In a tough cross like Gavere’s, she will also have more opportunities to compensate for her often poorer start. Outsiders for the podium are Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), his teammate Leonie Bentveld, Inge van der Heijden, Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon), Marie Schreiber (SD Worx), Zoe Backstedt (Canyon/SRAM) and Annemarie Worst ( Cyclocross Reds).

Favorites women’s cyclocross world cup Gavere, according to In de Leiderstrui

Top favorite: Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma)

Outsiders: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions)

Long shots: Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions), Inge van der Heijden, Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon), Marie Schreiber (SD Worx), Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Annemarie Worst (Cyclocross Reds)

Favorites men’s cyclocross world cup Gavere 2023

Among the men, it is currently Mathieu van der Poel who is doing the talking. Since his recent return, he has already won three races, with a supremacy that a top athlete can only dream of. Already in the first part of the crosses, the Dutchman left his competitors completely without a chance, after which he completed the race as an accomplished time trialist. Van der Poel has already won three times in Gavere and it must be crazy if there is not a fourth.

If anyone can prevent another victory, it is Wout van Aert. Although, unlike his rival, he is not in top form. This is deliberate, in view of the many goals on the road in 2024. Nevertheless, the Jumbo-Visma rider currently has a good level. He won the cross in Essen and was best of the rest in the previous two crosses behind Van der Poel. The course in Gavere will certainly suit the Belgian better than the fast crosses of Antwerp and Mol.

With Tom Pidcock, the entire ‘Big Three’ of the cross is present, just like in the previous cyclo-cross of Antwerp. There the Briton had a particular setback. During the reconnaissance, he painfully came into contact with a post and slid after the start. Pidcock did have a nice finish, which brought him to eighth place. In the end, not bad at all for the cross rider, who certainly does not like sand strips. Pidcock already won Gavere in 2020 and was already victorious in Namur earlier this season. Expect the INEOS Grenadiers man at the forefront on Tuesday!

Eli Iserbyt gained a lot of confidence from his third place in Antwerp, behind Van der Poel and van Aert. And on a course that he said was not tailor-made for him. Can the pocket crosser make it even more difficult for the top favorites? With his teammate and European champion Michael Vanthourenhout he can form a dangerous duo. Thibau Nys returned to Antwerp after taking a break due to back problems. With a ninth place, his return was certainly not without merit. He may be able to take things a step further on Tuesday.

Laurens Sweeck is still looking for top form, but his fourth place in Antwerp seems to be a harbinger that this is on the way. The Netherlands has even more assets besides Van der Poel. What to think of Pim Ronhaar and Joris Nieuwenhuis. They have a total of three World Cup victories this season and should be able to cope well with Gavere’s course. Their teammate Lars van der Haar had a good start to the season, but could not really join the battle for the podium, especially in the past races. Possible surprises for the podium include the British Cameron Mason, the Belgian Gerben Kuypers and the Spaniard Felipe Orts.

Favorites women’s cyclocross world cup Gavere, according to In de Leiderstrui

Top favorite: Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Outsiders: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions), Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal)

Long shots: Pim Ronhaar, Lars van der Haar, Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions), Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon)

TV Cyclocross World Cup Gavere 2023

The World Cup Cross in Gavere will be broadcast on several channels. Eurosport will be there via Eurosport 1 from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Sporza opts for the same broadcasting times on VRT. You can also watch the cross online, via Eurosport.com and NOS.nl.