Preview: Hulst World Cup 2023 – Big Three at the start again

Zeger Schaeken • Friday December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM

The fifth cross in five days will be ridden on Saturday. The riders head to Hulst, where the Vestingcross is completed. In previous years it was often the playground of Mathieu van der Poel, who this year will face opposition from Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock. For the women, we are looking forward to the battle between Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse. CyclingFlits looks ahead.

History

Latest winners Vestingcross Hulst

Men

2022: Mathieu van der Poel

2022: Tom Pidcock

2021: Mathieu van der Poel

2020: Eli Iserbyt

2019: Mathieu van der Poel

2018: Mathieu van der Poel

2017: Mathieu van der Poel

Women

2022: Puck Pieterse

2022: Lucinda Brand

2021: Denise Betsema

2020: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

2019: Denise Betsema

2018: Laura Verdonschot

2017: True Cant

Last year

Result men – World Cup in Hulst

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in 57m9s

2. Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) at 15s

3. Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at 22s

4. Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) at 30s

5. Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions) at 49s

Women’s results – World Cup in Hulst

1. Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in 46m31s

2. Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at 42s

3. Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) at 1m47s

4. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at 2m6s

5. Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) on 2m12s

Course

In Hulst they have two circuits. Three years ago, racing took place in the Perkpolder, a development area on the Western Scheldt in the northern part of the municipality. But the original and slightly more attractive route is designed in the center at the Fortifications. The riders will be guests there again this year.

It is a technical course, spiced with a few sturdy, steep calf climbs. Ideal for types like Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, Lars van der Haar and Eli Iserbyt, less so for men who rely purely on strength.

The riders will then return to the city center of Hulster, where the Fortifications will provide a beautiful backdrop. The dikes provide the necessary elevation gain in the circuit, which must be taken uphill during the climb and ensure high speeds and technicality during the descents. Furthermore, the riders are also sent through the 18th century mill.

Program and information

Program Saturday December 30, 2023

10 a.m.: Junior women

11.30 am: Junior men

1:40 p.m.: Elite women

3.10pm: Elite men

Location

City center, Hulst – Glacisweg

Public information

Presale tickets are available for €15. On Sunday, November 27, you can purchase your entrance ticket on site for €20/piece. Children under 12 years old can enter for free.

Practical info

Website organization

Attendees

Favorites men

As mentioned earlier, the Big Three will be at the start in Hulst. However, the favorite role is reserved for Mathieu van der Poel. That won’t surprise you. Van der Poel won the four crosses he completed this cyclo-cross season, each time with force majeure. The smallest difference with which he won was in Herentals, when he was 28 seconds ahead of Tom Pidcock. His competitors will have to have a particularly good day on Saturday, because Van der Poel has already won five times in Hulst. The course suits his abilities perfectly.

Still, we can expect opposition. By Tom Pidcock for example. Pidcock is also always good in Hulst and won there two seasons ago, when Wout van Aert was also at the start. The big problem for the Briton is his poor starting position, which means he always has to chase after the start. Some insiders, including Philip Roodhooft, expect that Pidcock can provide more resistance than the last few races, provided he gets a good start.

Wout van Aert could not yet win in Hulst. This is primarily due to the supremacy of Van der Poel, but even without the Dutchman at the start, Van Aert could not yet triumph. The difference with Van der Poel is still large at the moment, but we saw Van Aert gradually grow somewhat in the last few races. In addition, the Belgian has the advantage of having two days of rest after Heusden-Zolder, while Van der Poel will ride his third cross in three days.

After the Big Three, we look at a number of riders who are close to each other in terms of level. First of all, we expect a good performance from it That is, Iserbyt, who also won in Hulst. Iserbyt will drive with confidence, especially after his strong performance in Heusden-Zolder.

Also Joris Nieuwenhuis in Lars van der Haar, teammates at Baloise Trek Lions, can aspire to a top-5 place in the Vestingcross. They have been driving around constantly for a whole season. Finally, we would like to mention the young riders Pim Ronhaar and Cameron Mason, who can also earn a nice place of honor.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

*** Mathieu van der Poel

** Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock

* Eli Iserbyt, Lars van der Haar, Joris Nieuwenhuis

List of participants for men

Favorites women

It happened in Gavere, Fem van Empel’s first defeat. The Dutch was beaten by Puck Pieterse, who rode a particularly good cross. The latter will be presented with a cross in Hulst that should suit her more than well. The many difficult technical passages require a lot of courage, something no one has more than Pieterse. Add to that Gavere’s form and we get to see another great battle.

Fem van Empel it will also be fine. After Heusden-Zolder, where she coolly won the sprint against Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado after a difficult race, she chose to take a few days of rest and quietly prepare for the cross Hulst. Good preparation will be necessary, because Van Empel could not yet win in Hulst. Last year, after a fall, she was beaten by Pieterse. Now she is looking for her thirteenth (!) victory of the season. In any case, we expect an exciting match.

However, there is more than just Pieterse and Van Empel. So we can expect that Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in Lucinda Brand stand there. Alvarado showed on Wednesday in Heusden-Zolder that she is not inferior to Van Empel on some days, so why not wear pants from the same cloth on Saturday? Brand has the advantage that she is the only one of the names mentioned so far who will no longer play after Gavere.

Blanka Vas showed in Gavere that she is growing back to her best level. In the incredibly tough cross, she finished fifth after a long catch-up race. We also look at the Dutch women Inge van der Heijden and Annemarie Worst, but also at the British women Zoe Backstedtthe Italian Sara Casasola and the Luxembourgish Marie Schreiber.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

*** Puck Pieterse

** Fem van Empel, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

* Lucinda Brand, Blanka Vas, Zoe Bäckstedt

Participant list women

Weather and TV

If the riders are lucky, they will just escape the rain showers on Saturday. Weeronline expects rain in the morning and evening, but it could remain dry in the afternoon. There will be quite a bit of wind and it will not be warm – with temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

World Cup Hulst, cyclo-cross

Live on Sporza, VRT1 (from 1:30 PM)

Live on NOS, online (from 1:35 PM)

Live on Eurosport 1 (from 1.30pm, women)

Live on Eurosport.nl/Discovery+/GCN+ (from 1:30 PM, women)

Live on Eurosport 1 (from 3pm, men)

Live on Eurosport.nl/Discovery+/GCN+ (from 3 p.m., men)