Preview of the 47th Vienna Municipal Council

Vienna (OTS/RK) – Tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the Vienna City Council will meet for its 47th meeting in the current electoral period. Question time begins at 9 a.m. in the meeting room in the town hall. The mayor and the city councilors in office answer questions on the following topics, among other things: rentals of premises, need for renovation in rental houses, investments by the city, situation in the art and culture scene, security concept at the Vienna Christmas market, construction work in the Danube Park.

After the question time, the “Current Hour” will be debated. The topic is: “Scandalous procurement procedures smell of corruption in the deep red Vienna health association” and was introduced by the FPÖ.

The subject of the main debate are reports from the Court of Auditors.

Access regulations

The visitor gallery is open to the public during local council meetings in the local council meeting room. The counting cards required for this can be obtained from the city service. Media representatives have access to the press gallery with a press pass. If there is no press pass, media representatives can apply for accreditation at [email protected].

Service for media, live stream of the meeting on wien.gv.at

As usual, the town hall correspondence reports on the day of the meeting: www.wien.gv.at/rk – there is also a live stream of the meeting on www.wien.gv.at and in the City of Vienna app with direct links to the Vienna State Parliament’s information database and municipal council at www.wien.gv.at/infodat in the video tree. (End) red

