Preview of the most exciting MMOs and RPGs of 2024

Karsten Scholz December 29, 2023 | 6:30 p.m

MMOs and single-player role-playing games, we could easily get through a whole year of games with these two types of games alone. Especially when there are so many exciting RPGs on the release list, as was the case last year in 2023. But the coming months also have some potential highlights in the program, and even some exciting online role-playing games are set to appear.

In this special we will introduce you to what we consider to be the most interesting MMOs, MMO expansions and role-playing games that already have a firm release commitment for 2024 or could appear reasonably realistic in the next twelve months. We’re leaving out the normal content updates that are regularly released for existing online role-playing games in this preview.

MMOs, addons and RPGs with a fixed release date

Let’s first look at the MMOs and RPGs that already have a fixed release date:

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

In November 2020, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, a humorous role-playing spinoff for the popular Yakuza series, was released in which you can expect turn-based battles and a job system. In January 2024, the sequel Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will build on this, only this time you as Ichiban Kasuga will not only make Japan unsafe, but also Hawaii.

Persona 3 Reload

The developers at Atlus announced the reloaded version of Persona 3 at the Xbox Showcase on June 11, 2023. The original was released in 2006 for PlayStation 2, and later there was also a version for the PSP. Anyone who missed the role-playing classic at the time can catch up on it in a noticeably modernized version from February, and thanks to Xbox Game Pass, it’s also for a small fee.

02:27

Persona 3 Reload: “Meet the SEES” – gameplay trailer reveals release date

The Thaumaturge

The Thaumaturge is intended to be a heavily story-focused RPG with a focus on moral decisions. “The setting is the multicultural Warsaw of the early 20th century, in which the Salutors exist: esoteric beings that only the thaumaturges can see and use for their purposes.“The gameplay reveal trailer and the first screenshots (below) reminded us of the fantastic Disco Elysium. In addition to dialogue and decisions that need to be made, you can also expect strategic battles, character development and “special investigation mechanics“.

01:05

The Thaumaturge: Gameplay trailer of the new RPG with disco Elysium vibes

Last Epoch

Release: 21 February 2024

Entwickler: Eleventh Hour Games

Publisher: Eleventh Hour Games

Platform: PC

Click here Last Epoch Steam page

The action role-playing game Last Epoch has been in the works for four years and is finally scheduled to move from early access to real release in February 2024. In our first play session Last Epoch reminded us a little of Grim Dawn with its class and championship system, which in 2016 exuded the pleasant scent of old hack & slay classics such as Sacred, Diablo or Titan Quest. And when it comes to the fun of looting and leveling, the early access version of Last Epoch also made a good impression. Add to that the time travel mechanic and there are enough reasons to give the game a chance. My colleague Sebastian was also impressed on his second visit. Here’s his detailed preview of Last Epoch.

12:21

Last Epoch | PREVIEW | Better than Diablo and Path of Exile?

Nightingale

Keep an eye on Inflexion’s open-world survival crafting RPG. We particularly find the crazy, Victorian-inspired fantasy settings surrounding the Fae worlds exciting, but also the clear PvE focus of the challenges. It’s about building, crafting, fighting and exploring. In addition, as a so-called Realmwalker, you have to navigate through a network of dimensional portals to find the way to the magical city of Nightingale. The game will enter the early access phase in February.

01:57

Nightingale: gamescom trailer reveals date for early access start in February 2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The remake project for Final Fantasy VII was originally supposed to go into the second round in winter 2023, but will now only appear at the end of February. It is also clear that there will be a third part afterwards and that the developers are now fully focusing on the current generation of consoles. We have already played the role play, here is ours Final Fantasy VII Rebirth preview.

06:38

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: On Chocobos by Junon

Dragon’s Dogma 2

When Dragon’s Dogma was released for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012, Capcom’s action role-playing game received okay to good reviews from the press. However, the more RPG fans gave the game a chance, the more positive Dragon’s Dogma’s reputation grew, also thanks to the release of the Dark Arisen expansion. Today the game is clearly one of the best role-playing games of the PS3 era. It is therefore not surprising that Capcom is giving the RPG a successor in March, which should have all the strengths of the original – including the NPC vassals who support you in battle. The first trailers already made you want more.

16:02

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | PREVIEW | The return of a wonderfully “different” role-playing game

Destiny 2: Die finale Form

With the final form, we’ll go back into a kind of pocket universe in summer 2024. You try to follow the witness who has already gained access to the inside of the traveler in Lightfall, where you can now clearly see a huge wound in the shape of a triangle. In the Pale Heart, the new region of the expansion, you will meet an old, long-lost comrade together with Vanguard Chief Zavala and Warlock Leader Ikora. There you influence the Pale Heart with your actions in the campaign. And of course there are new group challenges, opponents, light supers and aspects. You can find ours here Destiny 2’s Final Form Preview.

Black Myth: Wukong

One of the most exciting titles on this list comes from Chinese developer Game Science. In Black Myth: Wukong you slip into the shoes of the famous Monkey King and plunge into spectacularly staged fights. How do we know this? Well, back in 2021, the developers released an Unreal Engine 5 trailer that just looks awesome. The trailers released later were also impressive.

08:17

Black Myth: Wukong: 8 minutes of gameplay – trailer demonstrates graphic splendor

The next page continues with the MMOs and role-playing games for which there is no fixed release date yet. At least we know the general direction or even the quarter here and there. The launch includes several online role-playing games, three expansions and some exciting role-playing games.

