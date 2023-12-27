Preview: Superprestige Heusden-Zolder 2023 – No MVDP and Pidcock, but Wout van Aert

#Preview #Superprestige #HeusdenZolder #MVDP #Pidcock #Wout #van #Aert

Zeger Schaeken • Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM

On Wednesday the riders will travel to Heusden-Zolder, where the sixth round of the Superprestige is on the menu. In the last two years, Wout van Aert has won in the Limburg municipality, and in the absence of Mathieu van der Poel, the Belgian rider can make it three in a row. The women are looking forward to Fem van Empel. CyclingFlits looks ahead.

History

Latest winners Heusden-Zolder

Men

2022: Wout van Aert

2021: Wout van Aert

2020: Mathieu van der Poel

2019: Mathieu van der Poel

2018: Mathieu van der Poel

2017: Mathieu van der Poel

2016: Wout van Aert

2016: Wout van Aert (World Cup)

2015: Mathieu van der Poel

2014: Lars van der Haar

Women

2022: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

2021: Lucinda Brand

2020: Lucinda Brand

2019: Lucinda Brand

2018: Marianne Vos

2017: True Cant

2016: Marianne Vos

2016: Talitha de Jong (World Cup)

2015: True Cant

2014: Marianne Vos

Last year

Result men – Superprestige in Heusden-Zolder

1. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in 1h2m30s

2. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at 6s

3. Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) at 16s

4. Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) op 20s

5. Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at 1m05s

Women’s results – Superprestige in Heusden-Zolder

1. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in 40m21s

2. Inge van der Heijden (Team 777) at 3s

3. Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) at 6s

4. Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) op 11s

5. Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at 18s

Course

The entire course is located within the walls of the Terlaemen Circuit. The circuit in Heusden-Zolder has everything a modern top cross needs. Marc Dierickx designed the circuit at the time, but is no longer involved in the organization. However, that has not resulted in the cross being adjusted. The route has been exactly the same for a number of years.

Under the motto ‘you shouldn’t change what is good’, we will once again see a circuit of a good 2.7 kilometers this year. In Zolder we traditionally get a high-speed cross, not least because of the long start and finish lane on the asphalt of the Formula 1 circuit.

The cross course in Zolder can be further divided into two halves. Part one is not so technical and quite flat, with the passages through the equipment stations and over the Sacramentsberg. On that last slope, do not expect a difficult calf-biter where the difference can be made, but do expect a piece of ‘holy ground’ that is forbidden to the public.

The second part is mainly characterized by the climbs and technical descents before the stands, where the decision has been made several times in the past. Especially the succession of many obstacles in the last kilometer ensures that technically gifted riders can still push something before they start the long passages on the asphalt again.

Program and information

Program Wednesday December 27, 2023

12:00: Junior men

1.40pm: Elite women and youth categories

3.10pm: Elite men

Location

Circuit Zolder: Terlaemen 30, 3550 Heusden-Zolder

Public information

Tickets cost 12 euros in advance. The cost is 15 euros at the cash register on the day itself. Children under 12 years old can enter for free.

Practical info

Website organization

Participant list

Favorites men

Wout van Aert is the big man on the start list of the cross in Heusden-Zolder. The day after the World Cup in Gavere, the top Jumbo-Visma team will head to the Limburg municipality, unlike world champion Mathieu van der Poel (who will ride in Diegem on December 28). It will therefore not surprise you that we indicate Van Aert as the big favorite for victory. He already won once in Essen this season, but that was in a different field of participants. The Belgian will face more opposition in Heusden-Zolder.

One of his challengers is That is, Iserbyt. In Antwerp, Iserbyt was able to compete with Van Aert for quite a while, but ultimately had to relinquish the role. Iserbyt has good memories of Heusden-Zolder, because in 2016 he became world champion among the promises. In the elite, he has only finished in the top 10 once in the last four editions (third two seasons ago). The F1 circuit must Joris Nieuwenhuis be sure. With his past on the road and strong technique in recent weeks, he can go far.

Someone who has also been very busy in recent weeks is Niels Vandeputte. The Alpecin-Deceuninck cross rider finished third in Mol behind Van der Poel and Van Aert and is the constant himself. In the last eleven races he never once fell outside the top 10.

Michael Vanthourenhout is said to have recovered from his shoulder injury. Fortunately, because the last time he stood on the podium was on November 5, when he became European champion. Furthermore, it is something to look forward to Gianni Vermeersch, who is riding his third cross of the season. He finished sixth in Mol, can he take another step? Finally, we would like to mention Gerben Kuypers, Felipe Orts and Kevin Kuhn.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

*** Wout van Aert

** Joris Nieuwenhuis, Eli Iserbyt

* Niels Vandeputte, Michael Vanthourenhout, Gianni Vermeersch

Participant list

Favorites women

The clear favorite among women is Fem van Empel. That is no surprise either, Van Empel won every cross where she competed this season. The Jumbo-Visma rider only rode in Heusden-Zolder once in her young career. In 2021 she was narrowly beaten by Lucinda Brand. For Van Empel it was only her second podium among the elite women in a C1 cross.

Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse and Shirin van Anrooij will not be there on Wednesday. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is present. She must be the rider who puts Van Empel to the test. In Antwerp she never entered the competition and had to settle for fourth place. In theory, the Heusden-Zolder course should suit her better. For the tension, it would be nice if she could compete with Van Empel.

In the Superprestige rankings Annemarie Worst in the lead. In other words, she will do everything she can in Heusden-Zolder to achieve a good result. The same applies to Aniek van Alphen, who is going through a bad period after a bad cold. Inge van der Heijden could surprise in Heusden-Zolder. The Crelan-Fristads rider likes fast cross-country races and that will normally be the case on Wednesday – if the weather gods don’t throw too much of a spanner in the works.

Marie Schreiber can also aim for a top 5. The young Luxembourgish has taken a clear step this season. Some other riders to keep an eye on are: Blanka Vas and Yara Kastelijn. Vas is not yet in top form, but should be able to achieve a good result in this field. Kastelijn makes her return to the field after a busy road season. What can she do? Finally, there are also the Belgian women – led by Laura Verdonschot – who have been busy in recent weeks.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

*** Fem van Empel

** Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Inge van der Heijden

* Annemarie Worst, Marie Schreiber, Blanka Vas

Participant list

Weather and TV

It doesn’t promise to be a pleasant day on Wednesday. According to Weatheronline it will rain all day long. There is also quite a bit of wind, with a force of 4 Beaufort, which can also play a role. Temperatures fluctuate between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.

The cross in Heusden-Zolder can be viewed live in various ways. So both transmit Telenet, Play Sportsin Next, Pickx+ Sports 1, the match ends (from 1:15 p.m.). You can also contact: Eurosport 1 and the online channels of Eurosport.nl/Discovery+/GCN+ (from 1.35 pm).