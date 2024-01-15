Preview: Tour Down Under 2024 – Can Milan surprise Vader?

#Preview #Tour #Milan #surprise #Vader

We have to wait a while for it every year, but the new road season is now really about to start. Quite a few world top riders start their road campaign in the Tour Down Under (January 16-21), in what is invariably the first WorldTour race of the season. CyclingFlits of course looking ahead again!

History

Last ten winners of Tour Down Under

2023: Jay Vine

2022: Not held due to the corona crisis

2021: Not held due to the corona crisis

2020: Richie Porte

2019: Daryl Impey

2018: Daryl Impey

2017: Richie Porte

2016: Simon Gerrans

2015: Rohan Dennis

2014: Simon Gerrans

2013: Tom-Jelte Butcher

2012: Simon Gerrans

Latest edition

Final classification Tour Down Under 2023

1. Jay Vine (UAE Emirates) in 16u07m41s

2. Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) op 11s

3. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) op 27s

4. Magnus Sheffield (INEOS Grenadiers) op 57s

5. Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick-Step) op 58s

Course

This year the stage race will not start with a prologue, as was the case last year. Instead, the riders are presented with a 144 kilometer ride with start and finish in Tanunda. On the other hand, there is the return of a very famous climb: that of Willunga Hill. It has been since 2020 that the Santos Tour Down Under came here.

The ride to Willunga Hill will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the battle for final victory, but the decision will fall on the final day. The last stage of the Santos Tour Down Under ends – just like last year – at Mount Lofty. This is a climb of just over six kilometers at 3.3%. The last 1.3 kilometers go up at an average of 7.3%. The riders will tackle the slope three times on the final day.

Also important to mention: the Tour Down Under uses bonus seconds. In the intermediate sprints you can earn 3, 2 and 1 seconds each time, and at the finish of each stage there are 10, 6 and 4 seconds up for grabs. These bonus seconds can play a crucial role in the final victory, as the differences in the Tour Down Under are often very small.

Dinsdag 16 January, Etappe 1: Tanunda – Tanunda (144 km)

Last year, the organization of the Tour Down Under came up with a novelty, by kicking off with a 5.5 kilometer prologue in the streets of Adelaide, but this appears to be a one-off (for now). Instead, the riders are simply presented with another stage of 144 kilometers, with start and finish in Tanunda. At first glance it seems like something for the fast men, although this is certainly not a foregone conclusion.

In the opening stage, the peloton travels through the Barossa Valley, one of Australia’s most famous and largest wine regions. In other words, the riders race in the beautiful setting of the vineyards, but there is not really much time to enjoy this. The drivers complete a local circuit of about 48 kilometers three times, with Menglers Hill (3.8 km at 3.6%, maximum 13%) as a returning executioner.

When the drivers reach the top of Menglers Hill for a third time, it is exactly fourteen kilometers to the finish. The remaining kilometers are certainly not straight forward and this certainly plays into the hands of the aggressive riders in the peloton. The last two editions of the Tour Down Under (in 2020 and 2023) also finished in Tanunda, with victories for Sam Bennett and Phil Bauhaus.

Start: 11.10 am / / 01.40 am

Finish: between 2:45 PM and 3:05 PM / / between 5:15 AM and 5:35 AM

Wednesday January 17, Stage 2: Norwood – Lobethal (141.6 km)

In the second stage things can really go either way. The organization has done its best to plan an interesting stage between Norwood and Lobethal, where the riders start and finish. And we can say that this has been achieved, with more than 2,800 – 2,848 to be precise – elevation meters. So it’s a climb straight from the start Ashtonwith a climb of ten kilometers at a good 5%.

It’s just a harbinger of things to come. After the introductory climb, the riders will race over uneven roads to a local circuit of 35 kilometers, which will be completed a total of three times. Riders with climber’s legs will especially enjoy the steep climb Fox Creed Road. This is a real wall of one kilometer at 10% and will come back a total of three times in this ride.

After the first passages – at more than 75 and 40 kilometers from the finish – there are still mountain points to be earned, but this is not the case for the third and final passage at the top. And yet the third passage of Fox Creed Road play a crucial role in the battle for stage victory, with the top just eight kilometers from the end. For a puncher with good legs, this might be an ideal springboard to success.

Start: 11.10 am / / 01.40 am

Finish: between 2:40 PM and 3:05 PM / / between 5:10 AM and 5:35 AM

Sunday 18 January, Stage 3: Tea Tree Gully – Campbelltown (145.3 km)

In the first two stages the riders are not spared, and it is questionable whether we will have a sprint. However, things must be strange if we don’t want to get a (mass) sprint on day three. It is certainly not flat on the way to Campelltown – the riders climb 2,211 meters of altitude over a distance of 145.3 kilometers – but most of the climbing follows soon after the start in Tea Tree Gully.

However, on the way to Campbelltown, differences can arise in another way: fans! There may be some serious storms on the east coast of Australia, so the riders have been warned. Campbelltown regularly hosts the Tour Down Under, but often after a final with the tough Corkscrew Road, which always gives the springs an advantage.

It can be seen in the list of most recent winners in Campbelltown, but now we mainly look at the fast men in the peloton. This year’s final has already been held once before in the Tour Down Under, in 2017, when Caleb Ewan proved faster than Peter Sagan and Danny van Poppel.

Start: 11:11 a.m. / / 1:41 a.m

Finish: between 2:40 PM and 3:00 PM / / between 5:10 AM and 5:30 AM

Friday January 19, Stage 4: Murray Bridge – Port Elliot (136.2km)

In the fourth stage, the riders will largely race along the Australian south coast, on the way to Adelaide, to finish in Port Elliot. This is a small town on the south coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula. Port Elliot mainly relies on its beautiful location and breathtaking coastline and views, and is therefore very popular among holidaymakers from neighboring Adelaide.

But enough about the finish: what can we tell you about the route? We can be brief: the course is not too challenging – especially compared to the previous rides. The riders only sprint once for the mountain points along the way and then the top is reached Gemmell Hill (average 4%) also at a good 45 kilometers from the finish. The wind could possibly have something to do with it, but otherwise nothing seems to stand in the way of a bunch sprint.

Start: 11.10 am / / 01.40 am

Finish: between 2:40 PM and 3:00 PM / / between 5:10 AM and 5:30 AM

Saturday January 20, Stage 5: Christies Beach – Willunga Hill (129.3km)

A Tour Down Under without Willunga Hill: it is and remains a crazy thought. The organization must also have thought this after the 2023 edition. And so this now iconic slope will return to the course – for the first time since 2020. Not as a final chord, but as a finishing touch to the penultimate stage. And the riders immediately get two for the price of one.

The fifth stage is really one with two faces. In the first hundred kilometers the peloton still races on mainly flat roads, through coastal towns such as Port Willunga and Aldringa Beach. And then, with still 25 kilometers to go, the climbing fun begins for the first time Willunga Hill (3 km at 7%, with an outlier of up to 15%). Once at the top, the odometer shows: 22.4 kilometers to go.

The riders then make a detour in an easterly, northerly and then southerly direction to arrive back in the town of Willunga, for a second and final passage over Willunga Hill. Now the finish line is actually the finish line. Could there already be an image of Richie Porte at the top of this climb? The now retired Australian is inextricably linked to Willunga Hill.

The former rider of Saxo Bank, Team Sky and Trek-Segafredo managed to triumph at the top of Willunga Hill no fewer than six times in the years 2014-2019. His impressive winning streak came to an end in 2020, but in 2021 he won for a seventh and final time on this slope. That was not in the Tour Down Under (because it was cancelled), but in the Santos Festival of Cycling, a stage race in which only riders from Oceania were allowed to participate.

Start: 11.10 am / / 01.40 am

Finish: between 2:20 PM and 2:40 PM / / between 4:50 AM and 5:10 AM



2015 – photo: Cor Vos

2016 – photo: Cor Vos

2017 – photo: Cor Vos





Sunday January 21, Stage 6: Unley – Mount Lofty (128.2km)

In the past, the ride to Willunga Hill was decisive in the battle for overall victory, but that is not the case this year. The decision will be made on Sunday, in the final stage from Unley to Mount Lofty. In a stage with 2,821 meters of altitude, it is all hands on deck for the classification riders, knowing that anything can still happen. The final stage actually consists of three local laps, straight through the Adelaide Hills.

It goes from Summertown to Uraidla, Carey Gully, Bridgewater, Aldgate, Stirling and Crafers. The executioner of the day, Mount Lofty, begins just after crossing Aldgate. In the route book the climb is reduced to 1.3 kilometers of climbing at 7.3%, but it is actually a climb of just over six kilometers at 3.3%. The devil is certainly in the tail here.

The road surface still peaks in the final kilometer more than 13%. After the first passage on Mount Lofty, the climb follows twice more, each time at the end of a 25 kilometer loop. Last year Mount Lofty was on the course for the first time and victory went to Simon Yates, after an elite sprint with Jay Vine and Ben O’Connor. Vine also made the victory gesture at the finish, as he secured the overall victory.

Start: 11:10 a.m. / / 1:40 a.m

Finish: between 2:20 PM and 2:40 PM / / between 4:50 AM and 5:10 AM

Favorites

It is not easy to arrive at a good star distribution this early in the season. For most drivers, the Tour Down Under is a first ‘warm-up round’ towards the big goals in the spring. We have little to no references yet, which makes it a bit of a mystery to see who is already ready to take a shot at the final victory.

One thing we can say with certainty is that most Australian riders will be motivated to the core to shine for their own people. At the Australian Championships we already got a first indication of who is good and who still has some work to do. Luke Plapp will undoubtedly start his home round with full confidence.

In the run-up to this Tour Down Under, the 23-year-old all-rounder was crowned Australian time trial champion, and a few days later became national road champion for a third consecutive time. And he did this in an impressive way. Plapp not only hurt the competition, but also his teammates on his way to another Australian title. He will be eager to continue his good form and give his new team Jayco AlUla a prestigious victory.

It’s an old and perhaps hackneyed saying, but it still applies in this situation: strike while the iron is hot. But Plapp is certainly not the only advanced pawn within Jayco AlUla’s team. The home formation is also counting on it Simon Yates. The Tour Down Under is certainly not a main goal for the British climber, but this did not prevent him from finishing second in the final classification last year. Chris Harpersecond in the Australian road championship, may surprise on behalf of Jayco AlUla.

For most riders, the Tour Down Under is nothing more than a first competitive incentive, but for some riders it may also be an excellent opportunity to score early and triumph at WorldTour level. Movistar has understood this well and the Spanish formation is bringing several contenders to the start. We expect a lot from it Ruben Guerreiro. The Portuguese puncheur gets a tailor-made course here, with many short and, above all, steep climbs. It will also be music to Gonzalo Serrano’s ears.

Another rider who gets a kick out of the explosive climbing: Jhonatan Narváez. The Ecuadorian, who is starting his sixth season with INEOS Grenadiers, has shown several times in the past that he has a lot of explosiveness. This gave him the overall victory in the Tour of Austria last year. Can Narváez also do it at an even higher level? He already showed that he is ready to shine with a great victory in the Down Under Classic. In the Tour Down Under he seems to be the main classification asset of INEOS Grenadiers.

After analyzing a number of strong teams, we may now have arrived at the strongest formation in terms of width. We’re talking about Israel-Premier Tech, which has a lot of irons in the fire. Simon Clarke and Derek Gee may be able to go far with their attacking spirit, puncheur Stephen Williams could perhaps strike in the last two stages, the strong power sprinter Corbin Strong can hunt for the bonus seconds like Daryl Impey’s and then we forget former Jumbo-Visma man George Bennett.

The selection of Soudal Quick-Step may look less impressive, but the Belgian formation is coming to Australia with a real crowd-puller. It’s for Julian Alaphilippe only the second time he will ride the Tour Down Under. The Frenchman rode the stage race exactly ten years ago – in 2014 he made his debut with the then Omega Pharma-Quick-Step – also. What can we expect from the two-time world champion in 2024? Top form or not, knowing Alaphilippe he will want to spice up the race.

Then to the most successful team of recent years and certainly 2023: Visma | Lease a Bike. At first glance, the Dutch formation does not have the top favorite for the Tour Down Under, but we are still happy to move Milan Father forward. The 27-year-old Dutchman surprised friend, foe and himself at the end of last year by winning the Tour of Guangxi. It meant his breakthrough at WorldTour level, can he now confirm? Father’s support includes Robert Gesink, Koen Bouwman and Johannes Staune-Mittet.

If you say Jumbo-Visma, you will soon end up at UAE Emirates. The WorldTour formation from the Middle East has also managed to recruit seven interesting riders for the Tour Down Under. Diego Ulissi is the man with the most credentials, but we also expect a lot from him Finn Fisher-Black. The only 22-year-old New Zealander already showed very nice things last year and 2024 could easily be the year of his breakthrough. We are also curious about the professional debut of Isaac Del Toro, the winner of the last Tour of the Future, and António Morgado.

We have now discussed the main contenders for the overall victory, but there are more interesting names at the start. Bahrain Victorious hopes to ride a good classification with Jack Haig and to a lesser extent Torsten Træen, while Georg Zimmermann is a dangerous customer on behalf of Intermarché-Wanty. The Spanish acquisition Roger Adrià and Ben Zwiehoff are the advanced pawns of BORA-hansgrohe, DSM-firmenich PostNL is counting on Chris Hamilton and Oscar Onley.

We also note the names of Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Archie Ryan (EF Education-EasyPost), Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Christian Scaroni and Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Bauke Mollema and Natnael Tesfatsion (Lidl-Trek), Franck Bonnamour (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), the unpredictable Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers), Michael Storer. The latter is under contract with the Swiss Tudor team, but will play for the Australian selection in this round, just like Q36.5 rider Damien Howson.

Sprinters

The Tour Down Under is also often a first confrontation between the best sprinters in the peloton, although the sprinter field is not as strong this year. Most top players – think of Jasper Philipsen, Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Olav Kooij – opt for a different season structure and are therefore not there Down Under. Fortunately for the organization Caleb Ewan this year we will be making an appearance again. At least, that’s what it seems like…

The fast Australian hopes to relaunch his career in the service of Jayco AlUla and would love to triumph in front of his own people. Ewan will have competition from in the sprints Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) en Elia Viviani (INEOS Grenadiers), two riders who also know how to win on Australian soil. Viviani won the Tour Down Under in 2018 and 2019, Bauhaus was still partying last year.

Another sprinter with winning chances is Sam Welsford, who will make his WorldTour debut for BORA-hansgrohe in the Tour Down Under. Ewan, Viviani, Bauhaus and Welsford may be the fastest riders in this peloton on paper, but there are even more sprint hijackers on the coast. We think about Biniyam Girmay in Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Wanty), Álvaro José Hodeg (UAE Emirates) in Daniel McLay (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).

We also take into account an outlier from Iván García Cortina (Movistar), Mick Van Dijke (Visma | Lease a Bike), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan) , Fabian Lienhard (Groupama-FDJ), Emīls Liepiņš (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Piet Allegaert (Cofidis). Danny van Poppel and Campbell Stewart will normally sacrifice themselves for their leaders Welsford and Ewan, but can of course also do the sprint honors themselves.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

**** Luke Plapp

*** Simon Yates, Jhonatan Narváez

** Ruben Guerreiro, Stephen Williams, Milan Vader

* Corbin Strong, Chris Harper, Finn Fisher-Black, Julian Alaphilippe

Weather and TV

The Tour Down Under often involves sweating and this year is no different, with temperatures rising well above thirty degrees Celsius. Although this is occasionally accompanied by clouds. It appears to remain dry in the south and east of Australia.

Good news for cycling fans: the Tour Down Under can again be seen this year via the online channels of Eurosport in Discovery+. There is little chance that the stage race will also be on Eurosport 1 or Eurosport 2, because the sports channel on TV will most likely prefer the Australian Open tennis tournament. Keep an eye on the TV guide for the exact broadcast times.