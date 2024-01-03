Preview: X2O Trophy Koksijde 2024 – Last Van der Poel-Van Aert duel of the Christmas period

#Preview #X2O #Trophy #Koksijde #Van #der #PoelVan #Aert #duel #Christmas #period

Niels Bastiaens • Wednesday January 3, 2024 at 8:05 AM

Wout van Aert will conclude the first part of his cross winter on Thursday in Koksijde, but there he will also have to deal with Mathieu van der Poel. In the dune sand, the value ratios will probably be respected, or will Van Aert suddenly take action? CyclingFlits looks ahead to the battle for men and women.

History

Latest winners in Koksijde

Men

2023: Wout van Aert

2022: no edition of the Duinencross

2021: Eli Iserbyt

2020: canceled due to Covid-19

2019: Mathieu van der Poel

2018: Mathieu van der Poel

2018: Wout van Aert (BK)

2017: Mathieu van der Poel

2016: canceled due to stormy weather

2015: Sven Nys

2014: Wout van Aert

Women

2023: Shirin van Anrooij

2021: Annemarie Worst

2020: canceled due to Covid-19

2019: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

2018: Denise Betsema

2018: Sanne Cant (BK)

2017: Maud Kaptheijns

2016: canceled due to stormy weather

2015: True Cant

2014: True Cant

Last year

X2O Bathrooms Trophy 2022-2023

Result Koksijde, men

1. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

2. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at 1m38s

3. Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) at 2m07s

4. Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at 2m13s

5. Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) on 2m21s

X2O Bathrooms Trophy 2022-2023

Result Koksijde, women

1. Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions)

2. Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) at 14s

3. Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) at 1m09s

4. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceunink) at 1m52s

5. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) at 2m18s

Course

Sand is the code word in the Duinencross. It was course designer Roger Ticket who laid out the lines in the early years. Ticket was succeeded by Walter Maes in the 1990s. In the run-up to the 2012 World Cup, they made the first major change: the finish moved from Robert Vandammestraat to the air base grounds, for safety reasons. Today the start and finish zone are still in the same place.

Another change towards the 2012 World Cup was the addition of a new dune. The Herygersduin was already introduced after the 1994 World Cup, the new dune became an extra obstacle and would later also be named after the second world champion (Niels Albert).

And since 2016, following the Belgian championship, an extra dune has been added as a difficulty, a few hundred meters beyond the passage at the finish. A steep section that has not been given a name for the time being. Furthermore, the always swampy polder just before and after the arrival can also cause some differences.

“Despite the changes within the organization, we are sticking to the same, classic Koksijde route,” says Jan Deramoudt of the Véloclub. “I call this the Paris-Roubaix of cyclo-cross. The sand is so numerous that in fact a completely different discipline emerges. The crossers have a very broad range of possibilities and this is a cross where the sand specialists can put their best foot forward. We have seen for years that many riders enjoy riding here because of the specific course and the associated prestige.”

Program and information

Program Thursday January 4, 2024

9.15 am: Grand Prix Koksijde – Novices men, 1st year

10 a.m.: Grand Prix Koksijde – Novices men, 2nd year

11.00 am: Grand Prix Koksijde – Juniors men

12.10 pm: X2O Trophy – Promises men

1.45pm: X2O Trophy – Elite women and youth categories

3 p.m.: X2O Trophy – Elite men

Location

Robert Vandammestraat, 8670 Koksijde

Public information

A ticket costs 15 euros at the box office. Tickets are also available online through pre-sale on the organization’s website for 12 euros. This presale ends on Wednesday, January 3 at 11:59 PM. Children up to 12 years old can enter for free.

Practical info

Website organization

Website X2O Bathrooms Trophy

X X2O Bathrooms Trophy

Instagram X2O Bathrooms Trophy

Facebook X2O Bathrooms Trophy

Favorites men

We are already ready for the penultimate confrontation between the Big Three. Although that name is actually somewhat outdated. Mathieu van der Poel Crost is just so dominant at the moment that the rest has no chance in advance. It is never a real acceleration that world champion Van der Poel places, but his basic pace is too high.

Or like Lars van der Haar it states: “You can feel him picking up the pace. The problem is that Mathieu also steers terribly well. So you can’t say that you are driving towards him in a bend, or braking him ‘out’. Ultimately, he is slightly better in all aspects. Then you are slowly driven to 20 meters, and then you know that the bird has flown. If he can also drive his own lines, you are completely the Sjaak.”

Van der Haar can regularly be found among the first pursuers of Van der Poel, and is therefore doing anything but bad. Due to the illness of Eli Iserbyt, who had to miss the heats in Baal and Koksijde, things are also looking better for his overall victory in the X2O Trophy. Teammate Pim Ronhaar we might estimate a podium place slightly higher, especially after his impressive cross in Baal, where he was able to follow the Van Aert-Van der Poel tandem for a long time. The other Baloise Trek Lion, Joris Nieuwenhuis, will not start in Koksijde.

So the biggest competition will be from Wout van Aert have to come. He is not at his very best level, but according to his brand new trainer Mathieu Heijboer, everything is going according to plan. “There is still a lot of room compared to the best Wout in cross-country. I dare say: when Wout is at his best, he is at least able to compete with the best Van der Poel. That is not the case now, but I do think that, given the ambition with which he drives around, he still reaches a high level.” So don’t expect a miracle in Koksijde, but Van Aert will do well.

Van Tom Pidcock we expect less in Koksijde. Sand is anything but his thing, and in Baal we also saw some signs of over-tiredness. Then you have to Laurens Sweeck come out better. He is perhaps the biggest sand specialist in the peloton, and Koksijde is one of his favorite courses. European champion Michael Vanthourenhout is also often good in the coastal municipality.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

*** Mathieu van der Poel

** Wout van Aert, Pim Ronhaar

* Lars van der Haar, Tom Pidcock, Laurens Sweeck

Favorites women

As for the top favorite among women, there is still some doubt. Normally it would Fem van Empel should still be the best contender for victory in Koksijde, but her run-up to the sand competition is certainly not optimal. Van Empel won in Baal, but she also hurt her knee, which had to be stitched afterwards. It is not yet known whether Koksijde will be in danger for the strong world champion. “We will look at that in the coming days,” the team told us on Monday evening.

Dutch champion Puck Pieterse will not start in Koksijde, so this would be the biggest backlash Lucinda Brand have to come. In Baal she fought a tough duel with Van Empel, and she also performed well in Antwerp. It was no coincidence that there was also a sand course there. Brand also cherishes good memories of the sand, because she won her world title in the field in Ostend. Also Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is completely back and was already a winner in Koksijde.

It’s nice to have too True Cant to be able to place it high in the stars again. The Belgian was a bit in trouble, but has been doing excellently in recent weeks. Cant chooses her competitions well and becomes a permanent fixture in the top 5 again. In Loenhout she broke the spell by booking her first victory (not taking into account BCs) since September 2021. Add to that the fact that Cant really likes sand cross and Koksijde, and you can say that she will be good.

Shadow favorites are sisters Isabella and Ava Holmgren, and especially the latter is doing well. In Baal, the 18-year-old Canadian was even allowed on stage. Also Annemarie Worst, Denise Betsema and sand specialist Laura Verdonschot we can count among the outsiders.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

*** Fem van Empel

** Lucinda Brand, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

* Sanne Cant, Ava Holmgren, Laura Verdonschot

Weather and TV

According to Meteorologist There will be quite a bit of rain in Koksijde on Thursday. It remains dry in the morning, but afterwards the rain falls heavily from the sky. The wind is also blowing quite strongly, with a force of 5 Beaufort, and the maximum temperature is 9 degrees Celsius.

Sporza will be there on Thursday from 1.30 pm for a live broadcast of both the men and women elite cyclists. Dutch viewers can go to ten minutes later Eurosport 1 and the online channels Eurosport.nl/Discovery+/GCN+.