PRI machinery in Veracruz is present at the Xóchitl Gálvez rally in Perote

By Hector Gordoa

The machinery of the PRI in Veracruz was evident in the municipality of Butwhere the presidential candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México alliance, Xóchitl Gálvez, attended the PRI rally and pre-candidate for governor of this entity, Jose Yunes.

Dozens of trucks that transported hundreds of people from various municipalities in the state, most of them PRI members to support the Veracruz tricolor flag bearer; However, some were even surprised to learn that he would be present Xochitl Galvez.

Like Don Manuel Rodríguez, from the Cardel area, who led a group of about 100 people.

“Xochitl Galvez“I was not aware that our national leader was going to be here, but that’s great, it’s very nice to know that,” he said, bewildered.

Before nearly 5 thousand people who filled the Perote municipal gym, Jose Yunes y Xochitl Galvez They were applauded by attendees who carried banners of support.

Previously, the presidential candidate responded to the media about the possibilities of an electoral victory in Veracruzensuring that citizens know the reality they face of insecurity and abandonment by the state and federal governments.

“The problem is that here farmers were abandoned with the problem they have with citrus and coffee, that is, the lack of combating pests has reduced their production, people are not happy, here they were abandoned. the Indigenous villages by eliminating the infrastructure fund. That’s why we’re going to win Veracruz“said the presidential candidate confidently.

For his part, the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Morenodisqualified the management of Governor Cuitlahuac García, whom he accused of persecuting those who differ with his administration.

“In Veracruz It has become clear that we have a cheap, authoritarian, insensitive governor, who persecutes opponents like never before in history, we have never seen a brutal attack by the government of the Republic, but also by the government of Veracruz, against the media, “against the businessmen, against the politicians, against those who think differently, that has never happened before, this government has abandoned the people of Veracruz.”.

He PRI leader commented on the appointment of Monica Soto as president of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation. She assured that there should be no problem because the decisions in this electoral body are made between the magistrates who make up this institute, however, will be attentive to the resolutions.

“We must always be very attentive to the criteria of the resolutions, to respect their autonomy, to work together and give certainty to this electoral process, to not allow anyone to interfere in the decisions of a fundamental body for the democratic strength of Mexico “, considered Moreno.

For this Sunday, December 17, Xochitl Galvezwill hold a meeting in the Port of Veracruz with militants from the parties that make up the opposition alliance PAN, PRI and PRD.

