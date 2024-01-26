Price of a ton of coal 2024. How much does coal cost? Where is the cheapest?

#Price #ton #coal #coal #cost #cheapest

Coal prices on world markets decreased slightly. In the ports of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA), in April 2023, the price was USD 120, and currently coal is valued there at approximately USD 107.

The portal interia.pl looked at the prices of coal offered by mining companies. As he notes, price lists do not show a drastic drop in prices.

Examples of coal prices in the Polish Mining Group (PGG) store:

— bagged eco-pea coal — Karlik, Karolinka, Pieklorz — PLN 1,550 per tonne,

— bulk coal — PLN 1,300,

— prices depend on the type of coal and mine and range from PLN 900 to PLN 1,270 per tonne.

Coal prices. Południowy Koncern Węglowy (formerly Tauron Wydobycie):

— bulk eco-pea coal Sobiecki — PLN 1,549,

— loose Jaret Plus eco-pea coal — PLN 1,499,

— walnut coal — PLN 1,339,

— pea prices range from PLN 1,129 to PLN 1,299.

Coal prices. Węglokoks Country:

— bagged Skarbek premium eco-pea coal — PLN 1,845,

— loose walnut — PLN 1,599,

— the cheapest option on offer is Bobrek peas plus loose — PLN 1,476.

Where to buy coal? How to check prices?



As the portal interia.pl notes, mines and coal depots located nearby offer coal at lower prices. This is because transportation costs go away. Offers from the Silesian, Lesser Poland and Lublin voivodeships may be particularly attractive.

“Let’s check the certificates and parameters of coal before making a purchase. Let’s pay attention to whether the raw material purchased in bulk is not contaminated or damp. When choosing a seller, it is worth taking into account the reputation and opinions of other customers,” we read.

Coal prices can be checked at cielo.gov.pl.

Source: Interia.pl