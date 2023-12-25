Price of the BCV dollar today, SUNDAY 24: Official rate according to the Central Bank in Venezuela | ANSWERS

The price of the BCV dollar has been updated at 35.73 bolivars for this December 24, 2023, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). Likewise, those people who wish to know the parallel exchange rate can enter the DolarToday or Monitor Dólar website, which are established based on the supply/demand of bolivars in the main cities of the Llanero country.

HOW MUCH DOES THE DOLLAR COST IN VENEZUELA, TODAY?

WHAT IS THE DOLLARTODAY?

It is a Venezuelan-American media company, run by Venezuelans residing in the United States, that focuses its attention on political and financial issues in Venezuela.

WHAT IS THE DOLLAR MONITOR?

Dollar Monitor is a platform that publishes the average of the dollar in Venezuela on a daily basis in the parallel currency market.

WHAT COUNTRY BONDS WERE DELIVERED IN SEPTEMBER?

Below, we present the four National bonuses that were distributed from September 11 to 17, 2023:

  • Bonus against the Economic War for public employees
  • Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees
  • Youth Job Bonus
  • Bonus We are Venezuela.

WHAT ARE THE AMOUNT OF LA PATRIA BONDS?

Venezuelans who are part of this economic benefit will be able to collect the amount established by their subsidy. Here, we provide you with the list where you can find out the money that you must collect.

  • Bonus against the Economic War for public employees – 945 bolivars.
  • Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees – 1,545 bolivars.
  • Youth Chamba Bonus – 168, 80 bolivars.
  • We are Venezuela Bonus – 168, 80 bolivars.
It is important to mention that, so far, the Government of Nicolás Maduro has not established a delivery date. It is estimated that the delivery date for the Economic War Bonus will be set in the following days.

HOW TO COLLECT THE FIRST SPECIAL BONUS IN SEPTEMBER?

Those people who wish to receive this economic benefit only have to be registered on the Patria platform and follow the instructions in the following list.

  • Enter the Homeland System.
  • Go to ‘Wallet’ and then ‘Withdrawal’.
  • Select the options of: origin, amount and destination of funds.
  • Click ‘Accept’
  • Wait for the confirmation message about the operation carried out.
  • Finally, you will have the money.

