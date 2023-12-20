Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, Wednesday, December 20, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela | Price of the dollar today by the Central Bank of Venezuela | MPPEF | purchase and sale | BCV exchange rate | from bolivars to dollars | Venezuela

#Price #BCV #dollar #TODAY #Wednesday #December #Central #Bank #Venezuela #Price #dollar #today #Central #Bank #Venezuela #MPPEF #purchase #sale #BCV #exchange #rate #bolivars #dollars #Venezuela

The Central Bank of Venezuela determined in 35.71 bolivars the price of the dollar for today, Wednesday, December 20, meanwhile, tension remains due to the Essequibo dispute, a territory in dispute with Guyana. The Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrinostated that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) is “prepared” for “any scenario,” after both countries met on Thursday and agreed not to threaten each other or use force.

Price of the dollar TODAY, December 20 in Venezuela via BCV

Parallel Dollar in Venezuela: price of the parallel quote today, December 20, 2023

@EnParaleloVzla updated the dollar rate today to 38.16 bolivars in Venezuela. Photo: @monitordolarvzla_com

Biden believes that Maduro continues with his commitment to democratic elections

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, considered this Wednesday that the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, “continues forward” with his commitment to hold democratic elections in the country. Asked by journalists in Milwaukee about a possible prisoner exchange that would be taking place on Wednesday and about which he did not want to provide information, Biden made this comment about the Venezuelan president.

DolarToday today, December 20: price of the dollar in Venezuela

He DolarToday today updated the dollar rate to 38.3 bolivars In Venezuela. Photo: dolartoday.com

Dollar Monitor today, December 20: price of the dollar in Venezuela

He Dollar Monitor updated the dollar rate today to 38.06 bolivars In Venezuela. Photo: Instagram/@monitordolarvzla_com

Yummy Dollar today, December 20: price of the dollar in Venezuela

The Yummy Dollar today updated the price of the dollar to 35.71 bolivars in Venezuela.

How to check my balance in Patria?

You can check the balance of your Patria Wallet through a text message. To do this, you must send an SMS with the word ‘balance’ to 67373 to check how much you have.

If the cell phone is affiliated with more than one user of the Patria platform, you must send the word ‘balance’ and then the person’s ID number and that’s it.

Venezuelan teachers demand that the 2024 National Budget include their salary increase

A group of Venezuelan teachers demanded this Tuesday, at the doors of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), that the salary increase that corresponds to them be included in the 2024 National Budget, according to their collective contract, which has expired without the Government complying. with their obligations acquired in 2022. The union leader Gricelda Sánchez denounced, through the social network – “the quality of life of many teachers is at risk” and that some “have died for not having a salary”, as well as workers and administrators in the sector who “don’t even have enough to eat.”

With information from EFE.

