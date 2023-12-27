Price per hectare of pasture. How much does a hectare of pasture cost depending on the county

#Price #hectare #pasture #hectare #pasture #cost #depending #county

26 December 2023

Prices for grazing land have risen in recent years, and many livestock farmers say they cannot afford to invest in pastures, preferring to rent

The average price for a hectare of permanent pasture in Romania reached 27,963 lei, the equivalent of 5,627.24 euros per hectare, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) for the year 2022.

The price of pastures differs depending on their location, first of all. Thus, the level of pasture quotations depends on a number of criteria such as national factors (legislation), regional factors (climate and proximity to irrigation networks and systems), localized/specific productivity factors (soil quality, slope or drainage).

Thus, the most expensive pastures are in the west of the country, where a hectare of permanent pasture reached an average price of 30,056 lei/ha, equivalent to 6,048.18 euros/ha.

The lowest price for a hectare of pasture is reported in the counties of the southeastern part of the country, where a hectare is sold for 26,879 lei.

How much does a hectare of pasture cost in Romania?

INS published the data on average prices for pastures, with updated figures for 2022. Thus, in the case of pastures, it was shown that the average price increased by about 6% in 2022, compared to the previous year. The most important increase of all in the country was registered in the North-East Region, where the hectare of pasture increased in price by 14.9%. Conversely, a negative evolution of prices was observed in the South-Muntenia Region, where the price of one hectare dropped from 28,777 lei per hectare, the equivalent of 5,791.20 euros/ha, to 28,559 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,746.91 euros/ Ha.

Here is how much a hectare of pasture costs according to the county:

The average price of a hectare of permanent pasture in Romania: 27,963 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,627.24 euros/ha;

Price per hectare of pasture in the North-West counties – Bihor, Satu Mare, Maramureș, Sălaj, Bistrița-Năsăud and Cluj: 27,039 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,441.60 euros/ha;

Price per hectare of pasture in the Central counties – Alba, Mureș, Sibiu, Harghita, Covasna and Brașov: 27,630 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,560.54 euros/ha;

Price per hectare of pasture in the North-East counties – Suceava, Botoșani, Neamț, Iași, Bacău and Vaslui: 28,258 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,686.57 euros/ha;

Price per hectare of pasture in the South-East counties – Vrancea, Galați, Buzău, Brăila, Tulcea and Constanța: 26,879 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,409.04 euros/ha;

Price per hectare of pasture in Southern counties, in Muntenia – Prahova, Ialomita, Călărași, Giurgiu, Dâmbovița, Argeș and Teleorman: 28,559 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,746.91 euros/ha;

Price per hectare of pasture in the counties of Southwest Oltenia – Gorj, Dolj, Olt, Vâlcea and Mehedinți: 27,479 lei/ha, the equivalent of 5,529.82 euros/ha;

Price per hectare of permanent pasture in the western counties – Arad, Timiș, Hunedoara and Caraș-Severin: 30,056 lei/ha, the equivalent of 6,048.41 euros/ha.

The average price of permanent pastures in EU member states, in 2022, varied from a minimum of 1,887 euros/ha, in Bulgaria, to a maximum of 46,305 euros in Luxembourg, while in Romania the average price was 5,671 euros/ha.

