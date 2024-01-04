Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone

#Price #reduction #January #check #price #specifications #latest #Xiaomi #Redmi #cellphone

TRIBUNPAPUABARAT.COM – Check out the complete specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone, and the latest price in January 2024.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone is an entry-level cellphone that was officially released in Indonesia on Tuesday (1/8/2023).

In the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone, it has triple camera aka three cameras embedded in the back of the cellphone zigzag.

Quoted from mi.co.id on Thursday (4/1/2024), The Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone is priced starting from IDR 1 million.

Xiaomi Redmi 12 has a 6.79 inch FHD+ DotDisplay screen with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

In the photography sector, the Xiaomi Redmi 12 has three rear cameras consisting of a 50 MP main camera (f/1.8), an 8 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), and a 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4).

Meanwhile on the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera (f/2.1).

The battery on this smartphone has a capacity of 5,000 mAH and supports 18 watt fast charging.

For more details, here are the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 12:

Dimensions

Height: 168.60mm

Width: 76.28 mm

Tebal: 8,17 mm

Weight: 198,5 g

Color

Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver

Screen

DotDisplay FHD+ 6,79 inci

Refresh rate hingga 90 Hz

Brightness: up to 550 nits (HBM)

Rear Camera

Main camera 50 MP (f/1.8)

8 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), 120 degree viewing angle

2 MP macro camera (f/2.4)

Front camera