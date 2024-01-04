Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone

#Price #reduction #January #check #price #specifications #latest #Xiaomi #Redmi #cellphone

TRIBUNPAPUABARAT.COM – Check out the complete specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone, and the latest price in January 2024.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone is an entry-level cellphone that was officially released in Indonesia on Tuesday (1/8/2023).

In the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone, it has triple camera aka three cameras embedded in the back of the cellphone zigzag.

Quoted from mi.co.id on Thursday (4/1/2024), The Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone is priced starting from IDR 1 million.

Xiaomi Redmi 12 has a 6.79 inch FHD+ DotDisplay screen with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

In the photography sector, the Xiaomi Redmi 12 has three rear cameras consisting of a 50 MP main camera (f/1.8), an 8 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), and a 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4).

Also read: Latest Pelni Sorong Makassar Ship Schedule January 2024: Cheapest Ticket IDR 691,000

Meanwhile on the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera (f/2.1).

The battery on this smartphone has a capacity of 5,000 mAH and supports 18 watt fast charging.

For more details, here are the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 12:

Dimensions

  • Height: 168.60mm
  • Width: 76.28 mm
  • Tebal: 8,17 mm
  • Weight: 198,5 g

Color

  • Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver

Screen

  • DotDisplay FHD+ 6,79 inci
  • Refresh rate hingga 90 Hz
  • Brightness: up to 550 nits (HBM)

Rear Camera

  • Main camera 50 MP (f/1.8)
  • 8 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), 120 degree viewing angle
  • 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4)

Front camera

Also Read:  History Today: NASA Launches Explorer 16, First Mission to Encounter a Meteoroid

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Britney Spears denies making album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music
Britney Spears denies making album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music
Posted on
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Exercise routines according to age
Exercise routines according to age
Posted on
Authors receive their rights
Authors receive their rights
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News