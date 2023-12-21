Priced at 300 TL, available at any time.

#Priced #time

Those who plant this plant, which is usually found on the roadside, make a fortune. The plant, which has many benefits for health and is recommended by İbrahim Saraçoğlu, has become very popular in recent years…

The hollyhock flower has become the new source of income for those living in rural areas in various parts of Turkey. Villagers who collect the marshmallow flower growing on the roadsides earn high income.

Muzaffer Gök, a resident of Kaklık District in Denizli Honaz district, who collects the marshmallow, whose consumption increases especially in the winter season, said, “Hallowmie flower treats many diseases such as cold and flu. That’s why the demand is quite high,” he said.

Touching on the price of the marshmallow flower, Gök stated that the price of the marshmallow flower starts from 90 TL and can go up to 300 TL.

BENEFITS OF HAMMY FLOWER

Treats dry cough

Solves stomach and digestive problems

Removes infection

Treats flu and cold

It has pain relieving properties

Strengthens immunity

Increases body resistance

Removes inflammation in the kidneys

It is effective in the treatment of sinusitis

Reduces stress, solves sleep problems

It is diuretic

It is good for skin problems such as acne

However, experts give a critical warning about the consumption of the marshmallow flower, which is so beneficial. Experts draw attention to the consumption of dried marshmallow flower and say that consuming more than 1 teaspoon destroys all the benefits of the flower. Therefore, as with everything else, it is necessary to be careful about moderate consumption of marshmallow flower.