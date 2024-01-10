“Prices are expected to skyrocket by more than 10%.” Spain analyzes the end of zero VAT in Portugal

#Prices #expected #skyrocket #Spain #analyzes #VAT #Portugal

With the end of this measure, the Spanish estimate that the cost of a basic shopping basket could rise by 20 euros, up to 250 euros, the highest price ever recorded since this indicator has been measured.

The end of the zero VAT measure in Portugal has been the subject of analysis in Spain with the economic press of the “neighboring country” regarding the possible impacts on consumers’ wallets.

“El Economista” highlights that the end of the zero VAT measure in Portugal, which included the suspension of VAT on 46 products from the basic food basket, and which was in force for eight months (until January 4th of this year) could make causing product prices to rise by more than 10%.

The Spaniards explain that the measure was important for Portugal to close 2023 with a rate of 1.4% below the European Union average and also below the inflation levels recorded in Spain.

End of zero VAT leads to price increases

Liquid yogurt, cooking oil and tuna in olive oil were the products that increased the most in four days since the end of the zero VAT regime, according to an estimate from DECO Proteste. According to the consumer protection organization, the prices of 41 essential products that were part of the essential food basket increased by more than 6% in 14 products.

DECO explains that between the 4th and 8th of January the average increase of the 41 products was 5.29%, totaling 7.51 euros and increasing the average cost of the basket from 141.97 euros to 149.48 euros, respectively.

With the end of the exemption, products returned to the 6% VAT rate, except for cooking oil, which went to the 13% rate, compared to the previous rate of 23%, explains DECO.

DECO Proteste considers that retailers increased prices below 6% on more than 21 products, and “there may have been an attempt to mitigate the immediate impact of the reintroduction of VAT through promotions on products covered by the exemption.