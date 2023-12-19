Prices could rise up to 22.7% next year –

Analysts at consultancy Oxford Economics predict inflation in Angola will rise next year, now anticipating a price rise of 22.7% by the end of the first half of 2024.

The revision of the forecast on the increase in prices in Angola follows the release of November’s year-on-year inflation, which stood at 18.19%, rising 2.3%, compared to the value recorded in October.

For analysts, the inflation rate is expected to continue to increase, forecasting that it will reach 18.9% at the end of this year, an upward revision compared to the 18% predicted by the consultancy last month.

According to the report, the food and non-alcoholic beverages category “was the one that contributed most to the increase in the general price level, with 1.53 percentage points during the month of November.

In turn, economist José Macuva told the Kianda’s Mail that the study is not new, it only reveals the reality in which Angolans live on a daily basis.

José Macuva said, on the other hand, that the continued printing of currency by the Angolan state has also influenced the continuous and widespread increase in prices.

