Prices next week (25th to 31st December)

#Prices #week #25th #31st #December

Fuel price information is based on calculations that take into account prices on international markets and other factors that are considered in the formation of fuel prices in Portugal. This is data that I collect weekly from my sources in the fuel market.

I remind you that despite this price indication, Each gas station can set whatever price it sees fit. Only private brand stations must follow the brand’s instructions. Dealers and each brand may or may not follow the instructions of market leaders. But in my experience, they follow each other. This is the price trend next week.

PORTUGAL continental

| Previous weeks*: (-2) (-3) (-1) (=) (-1) (-4.5) (-0.5) (-3) (+2) (-3) (-4 .5) (-0.7)(-1.5) (+6) (+3.5) (-1.5) (+2)(-1)(+1)(+5.5)( +6.5 + 2 ISP)(-0.5)(+1.5)(+1)(-2.5)(+2)(-0.5)(+2.5)(-1) (+0.5)(+1.5)(+3)(-6)((-3.5+2.8 ISP)=-0.7)(-3)(-1.5)(+1) (-1)(-0.5)(-4)(-2)(+4)(-2.5)(+2)(-4)(-8.5)(+2)(+2)(+1) (-4)(+2) 2023

*The order of changes is from most recent to oldest.

| Previous weeks*: (-1.5) (-2) (-0.5) (-1.5) (-3) (-2.5) (=) (-1) (+2) (-3 ) (-6.5) (-0.5)(+0.5) (=) (-2) (-0.5) (+1)(+3)(=)(+0.5)( +7 + 2 ISP)(+1.5)(+1)(+1.5)(-3)(-0.5)(-2)(+2)(-2.5)(+3) (+1.5)(+3.5)(-6)((-3+2.4 ISP)=-0.6)(-5)(+1)(+1.5)(+3) (+2)(-4)(+0.5)(+1)(-1)(+1)(-1.5)(-5)(+4)(+4)(+1.5)(-1) (+5) 2023

| Previous weeks*: (?) (?) (-1) (-1) (-2) (-3) (-3) (=) (+3) (=) (-1) (-1) (= )(+0.5)(=) (+2) (+1)(+0.5)(-0.5)(+1)(+2.5)(=)(+1.5)( +1.5)(-2.5)(+1)(+1)(?)(-1)(+1.5)(-1)(=)(-3)(-1.5)( -3)(=)(=)(+5)(-6)(-4)(-2)(+2)(=)(-4)(=)(+4)(=)(+2) (-1)(=)(+2) 2023

MADEIRA

