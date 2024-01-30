Priest with overalls, sneakers and Bible does catechesis in the gym

#Priest #overalls #sneakers #Bible #catechesis #gym

(ANSA) – MARGHERITA DI SAVOIA, 30 JAN – Tracksuit, sneakers, a mat, a towel and passages from the Bible to make it clear that “the word of God is not abstract, it is not far from us but it is our point of reference, it is the medicine that the Lord gives us every day to face everyday life.” This is explained by Don Michele Schiavone, priest of the parish dedicated to San Pio di Margherita di Savoia, in the north of Bari, who, if a few months ago transformed the sacristy into a kitchen, has now left the cassock and the altar behind to wear trousers and sweatshirt and go to the gym to bring the word of God.





“Last night – he reports to ANSA – we had the first experience of catechesis between weights and treadmills and reading a beautiful phrase from the letter to the Jews in chapter ten which says ‘you have prepared a body for me’. In the end the boys understood that we must give importance to the body that the Lord has given us.” “Through the gym, which is a place lived by everyone to some extent, and through the help of the teachers who trained us – he concludes – we tried to give visibility to this body that God has prepared for each of us to make us an integral part of the lives that we encounter every day”, concludes Don Michele. (HANDLE).



Read the full article on ANSA.it