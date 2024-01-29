Primary Health Care Doctors participate in a lecture on dengue

#Primary #Health #Care #Doctors #participate #lecture #dengue

On the same day that it announced a five-week task force for a ‘Track Against Dengue’, the Municipal Health Department of Umuarama held on the 25th, in its auditorium, a training course aimed at all doctors who work in healthcare. Primary Health Care (PHC) on the dengue situation in the city. Among the topics presented, infectious disease specialist Ricardo Delfini Perci spoke about the new vaccine against the disease, which has just arrived in Brazil.

The doctor, who works at the Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic, began the work by talking about the importance of identifying and keeping notifications up to date, presenting the correct ways to offer treatment. “It is necessary to advise patients not to self-medicate and indicate their immediate referral to the emergency department in the case of bleeding.

Warning signs and worsening of the condition usually occur in the fever remission phase (around the 3rd to 6th day). This period requires a lot of attention from the doctor when reassessing the patient: if there is evidence of improvement, then he or she can be released home with monitoring,” he commented.

The dengue vaccines acquired by the Ministry of Health have not yet begun to be distributed and, according to Dr. Perci, when they arrive, the target audience will be teenagers aged 10 to 14, the age group that has the highest number of hospitalizations due to dengue. , after elderly people, a group for which the vaccine was not released by Anvisa. The vaccination schedule consists of two doses with an interval of three months between them”, he pointed out.

More training has already been scheduled by the Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic and the next meeting will be on February 1st, also aimed at PHC doctors. “The Department of Health, through the Health Surveillance Coordination, acts firmly on the issue of public health. And these partnerships, interactions and actions carried out together are fundamental to ensuring that our city has the ideal structure to serve SUS users”, observed Maria de Lourdes Gianini, coordinator of the Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic.

Photo: PMU Advisory

(PMU Advisory)