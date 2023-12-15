Prime Minister: A strategic plan will be signed during the Turkish President’s visit to Baghdad soon

December 14, 2023

Baghdad/Al-Masala Al-Hadath: Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani confirmed that a strategic plan will be signed during the Turkish President’s visit to Baghdad soon.

Al-Sudani said, during his answer to the questions of those attending the program (Beston Talk), that conducting the population census is the first step in implementing Article 140 of the Constitution. It was postponed to May 2024 after it was scheduled to be conducted this year due to the governorate council elections, pointing out that it is time to remove the problems. The relationship between Baghdad and Erbil lies in the border crossings and the budget.

He added: We went to borrow from the Ministry of Finance to pay the salaries of the employees of the Kurdistan region, and we are in favor of finding a solution with a legal amendment that considers the employees of the Kurdistan region as equal to the rest of the employees of Iraq, stressing that the government is keen to end the suffering of the Kurdistan employees’ salaries crisis.

On the other hand, he stressed that economic reform is the gateway to financial and banking reform, and the issue of the exchange rate requires this reform, and we are committed to providing the dollar at the official rate to merchants, investors, contractors, students, and travelers.

He pointed out that 95 percent of our trade now passes through the electronic platform, and there are those who circumvent the law and buy the dollar at the parallel price. Because he does not want to apply legal procedures.

He stressed: We will not accept that the official dollar price be equal to the parallel price. Because this encourages smuggling.

Regarding foreign trade, Al-Sudani said that the Iranian side has no problem in dealing with Iraq in the dinar or toman currencies.

He continued: The problem of commercial transfers to Turkey was solved by opening accounts in the Turkish lira.

He stressed that food prices remained stable, despite the attempts of manipulators to speculate on the price of the dollar.

