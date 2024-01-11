Prime Minister and Health Minister Curaçao says the corona situation is under control | Domestic

Jan 11, 2024

Prime Minister Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas of Curaçao says that the situation surrounding the increased infections with corona and flu on the island is ‘under control’. Pisas is acting Minister of Health and is responding to recent developments on the island.

Earlier this week it was announced that there was a clear increase in the number of cases of flu and corona. In the hospital on the island, people with respiratory problems have recently been separated from other patients as a precaution to prevent the spread of infections.

All visitors to the SDKK prison in Curaçao have been required to wear a face mask since Wednesday, the management announced on Tuesday. Furthermore, the number of employees of companies and institutions reporting sick with flu-like complaints has been very high since the beginning of this year.

However, according to Pisas, there is no reason to panic. He calls on the population to remain alert. According to him, everyone must take his or her responsibility to prevent further increases. This involves washing hands regularly, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance.

