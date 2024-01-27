Prime Minister Ciolacu’s lies to the teachers: Everything I promised the teachers, I kept my word. Please don’t come with fake news / In reality, nothing he promised the teachers was respected

#Prime #Minister #Ciolacus #lies #teachers #promised #teachers #word #dont #fake #news #reality #promised #teachers #respected

The salary law will not be implemented even in 2024, announces Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. The Prime Minister declared, on Friday evening, in a conference in Baia Mare, that he would make a salary law during the elections if he were an unconscious politician, but he is not. At the same time, Prime Minister Ciolacu announced that he kept his word regarding everything he promised the teachers, according to statements reported by G4Media.ro. Concretely, confronted by a journalist who told him that he did not fully respect his promise to the teachers, the social-democratic head of the Executive replied: “Please don’t come with fake news. Everything I promised the teachers, I kept my word.”

Edupedu.ro has inventoried at least three promises that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu did not keep and with which he repeatedly lied to the teachers since he assumed the mandate of the head of the Government, after waiting for the biggest teachers’ strike to end in order to continue his promised ascension in the government circle.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Friday, January 26, 2024: Everything I promised the teachers, I kept my word

We relate the dialogue between a reporter present at the press conference in Baia Mare and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on the subject of the promises made to teachers:

„Reporter: You didn’t completely keep your promise to the teachers.

Marcel Ciolacu: This is your opinion. Please do not come with fake news. Everything I promised the teachers I kept my word.

Reporter: When will you come up with the wage law?

Marcel Ciolacu: When needed. (…) If I were an unconscious politician, I would make a salary law during the elections. Allow me not to be”.

In the recording below, from minute 18:35:

1. The first promise made to teachers and not kept: GEO 57 that ended the teachers’ strike included the promise that they would have a new salary law from January 1, 2024 and that the salary of the debuting teacher from the grids provided by this salary law was the average salary in the economy used to base the 2023 social insurance budget / The salary law has just been postponed by Ciolacu for at least 2 years

On October 16, 2023, the police unions announced after a meeting with the Minister of Labor, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, that the future salary law, used by the government as a reference for the salary increases promised to teachers from January 1, 2024, will enter into force “at the earliest after January 1, 2025”.

This despite the fact that the draft of the new salary law should have been ready by July 15, 2023 in order to be applied from January 1, the new salary law being an essential condition for teachers’ salary increases from January 1, 2024.

Here is what the preamble of GEO 57 provides that the governors forgot, by which they regulated the promise legitimately requested by hundreds of thousands of teachers during the biggest strike in Education:

“Considering that the new salary law will be based on the principle according to which the basic salary of the starting teacher/university assistant will be set at the level of the average gross salary for the economy used to base the known state social insurance budget and which represents 23% of the maximum salary scale in the public system, and the salary increase on the new scale will be phased, the first installment from 1.01.2024 being 50% of the salary increase provided for by the new salary law (…)”.

If the wage law were to be made in 2025, it could be applied from January 1, 2026 at the earliest.

2. The second promise made to teachers and not respected by Prime Minister Ciolacu: The debutant’s salary will be the same as the average salary in the economy

The salary of the debutante teacher does not reach the average salary in the economy in 2024, as the governors promised, even though Prime Minister Ciolacu, 4 months ago, declared that “We will start from the salary of the debutante, the average salary in the economy, I promised and I believe in this thing”.

The starting teacher’s salary is, from January 1, 2024, 6,080 lei brut, and from June 1, 2024 it increases to 6,446 gross lei, according to the education salary scales that the Ciolacu Government adopted in the government meeting on Thursday, December 28. Compared to 6,789 lei, which is the average gross salary, which it should have equaled. Concretely, Marcel Ciolacu gives the debutante teacher 700 lei less than he promised through the OUG that made him prime minister and which closed the biggest strike in the last 20 years in the system public.

This entry-level salary in education has been used in public statements over the past two years to set a benchmark for teacher salary increases, with the promise repeatedly made by governors that this entry-level teacher salary will increase in 2024 to the level of the salary average per economy from 2023.

The exact wording was that the gross salary of the beginning teacher with long-term higher education should be equal to the average gross salary for the economy used to base the 2023 social security budget.

In the 2023 budget law, law 369/2022 writes in article 17: “the gross average salary used to base the state social insurance budget for 2023 is 6,789 lei”.

This in the conditions that on the day of assuming office, in front of the Romanian Parliament, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared: “When it comes to education, hope will not be an option for me, as Prime Minister. I will deliver to the millimeter what I promised together with the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucăagain the greatest guarantee, beyond any ordinances or laws, is that they belong to the party who has already delivered to the doctors what he promised”.

On May 31, in the midst of the teachers’ general strike, Marcel Ciolacu spoke about the declared priorities of the politicians: “It is clear now that our objective is a common one: as in the new salary scale, the starting teacher’s salary to be related to the average gross salary in the economy and to mark the reference point of the salary scale in education. I believe that the demand of the teachers, that the salaries in education represent a much fairer expression of the social respect due to this profession, was justified. And I will continue to believe that when a social crisis arises, the role of political leaders is to take into account society’s priorities, not political negotiations”.

3. The third lie in front of the teachers: The debutante’s salary should be 4,600 lei net from January 1, 2024 / In reality, the debutante earns 1,000 lei less today

The PSD Minister of Labour, Marius Budăi, announced on June 12, 2023 during a conference held right next to Ligia Deca, the Minister of Education, that the beginning teacher will earn from January 1, 2024 a net salary of 4,600 lei per month. The official declarations of the two ministers and the promise of which the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, recently stated for Edupedu.ro that he is determined, put an end to the biggest teacher strikes in the last 20 years.

“The promise was not mine, it was the Minister of Labor at that time”, declared on January 10, 2024 the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, for Edupedu.ro. Asked why she didn’t say in that very conference where she was present at the microphone with the Minister of Labor that the promise was not hers, Ligia Deca answered: “I could have contradicted a minister who was in charge of this law or predicted what would happen what is happening economically with Romania’s situation?”.

No state official has so far retracted the statement made by Minister Budai, nor has the Government or any subordinate institution announced that the minister made a mistake in the calculation made in the conference, based on the data Ligia Deca had in front of him.

An hour after these statements and after the adoption of the Ordinance by the Ciucă Government, the unions in Education closed the strike, Ciucă was able to resign from the position of prime minister, the teachers went to classes the next day and the second day after these promises Ciolacu is prime minister.

Six months later from the biggest protests in the public system, in the last 20 years, debutante teachers receive about 1,000 lei less than the Minister of Labor said from the same desk as Ligia Deca, i.e. around 3,600 lei. The law on unitary wages from the budget system, a milestone of the PNRR for the second quarter of 2023 and promised to teachers by the GEO that ended the strike, does not exist even today, and the horizon announced by Marcel Ciolacu means its application in 2026 at the earliest, that is if there will be another such law.

The trade unionists in Education, however, conveyed to the teachers and school employees that “we are on schedule in terms of salary”.

