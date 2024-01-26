‘Prime Minister insulted’: complaint against high court employees drama, 2 suspended – complaint against high court employees drama – Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#Prime #Minister #insulted #complaint #high #court #employees #drama #suspended #complaint #high #court #employees #drama #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

Kochi ∙ Complaint that the Prime Minister and the nation were insulted in the short drama presented by the High Court staff. Legal Cell and Bharatiya Vakaya Parishad filed a complaint in this regard. Complaints were made to the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of the High Court and the Ministry of Law.

As the incident became controversial, two court employees were suspended. Action was taken against Assistant Registrar TA Sudheesh and Court Keeper PM Sudheesh. The dialogue of the play is written by TM Sudheesh. Both were suspended by the Chief Justice of the High Court. The Vigilance Registrar will investigate the incident.

The play ‘One Nation, One Vision, One India’ was staged as part of the programs organized in the High Court in connection with the Republic Day. The nine-minute play was staged by the employees of the High Court, the employees and clerks of the Advocate General’s Office.

The complaint says that the Prime Minister and the country were insulted in the play. According to the complaint, the play insulted the Prime Minister’s speech patterns, central schemes and the Amrita Varsha celebration of independence.

