Prime Minister Kishida: “We will decide the timing of the conclusion as soon as possible” = Chief Cabinet Secretary regarding overseas transfer of defense equipment | Reuters

On December 15, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi (pictured) held a press conference regarding the relaxation of the system that will allow third countries to ship the next generation of fighter aircraft jointly developed with the UK and Italy. Regarding the timing of reaching a conclusion, he explained that he wanted to decide and present a response as soon as possible. Photographed on the 14th at the Prime Minister’s official residence (2023, Reuters/Issei Kato)

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference on the afternoon of the 15th that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke with ruling party officials on the same day about relaxing the system that will allow third countries to ship the next generation of fighter jets jointly developed with Britain and Italy. At the meeting, he explained that he wanted to decide and present a response as soon as possible regarding when a conclusion should be reached.

The ruling party’s working group, which is considering measures to expand exports of defense equipment, compiled its first set of recommendations on the 13th, including measures to promote the export of licensed products and parts manufactured domestically using technology from other countries. . However, the lifting of the ban on the transfer of internationally jointly developed products to third countries has been postponed until after the new year.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi, in a meeting with former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera of the Liberal Democratic Party, who is the chairman of the ruling party’s working group, Prime Minister Kishida held a meeting with the ruling party’s working group chairperson, Itsunori Onodera, and others. Regarding the timing of reaching a conclusion regarding the nature of direct relocation, I would like the government to decide and present its response as soon as possible.”

The Komeito Party had previously expressed a cautious stance on lifting the ban on direct export of next-generation fighter jets, and the ruling party remained unable to reach a conclusion.

