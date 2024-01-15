Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Triprayar Sri Rama Temple

#Prime #Minister #Narendra #Modi #visit #Triprayar #Sri #Rama #Temple

Guruvayur Temple Darshana Sesham Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 Triprayar Sri Darshan will also be held at the Rama temple. Govt. The Prime Minister descends on the helipad set up on the high school grounds. Reach the temple through Kay Tipusultan Road. The Prime Minister will be in the temple from 10.10 am to 11.10 am. Thriprayar temple is one of the famous temples in Kerala which has the deity of Sri Rama. Modi’s decision to include the Thriprayar temple in his itinerary in the context of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 is significant.

Advertising

Helicopter Landing Ground, East Tippusultan Road Sides, P Barricades have been erected at various places around the temple during the night. Pick up. Preceding the meeting on Sunday evening, District Collector VR Krishnateja, Roora Superintendent of Police Navneet Sharma, Kodungallur DY SP Salish N. Under the leadership of Kankar and Valappad CIKS Sushant, the temple also Pari. Checked everything. SPG in Kerala Suresh Raj Purohit Network He reached the station and discussed safety issues with the officials.

The story of 21 students studying Vedas at Brahmaswam Math Na and Ramayana chants are specially prepared in the temple. It will be held in the presence of the Prime Minister on the burning platform.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Nedumbassery airport at 5 pm on January 16 and will participate in a road show in Kochi city at 6 pm. Stay at the government guest house in Ernakulam and leave for Guruvayoor at 6.30 am the next day. There, he will attend four weddings, including that of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter. After participating in the wedding ceremonies, visit Thriprayar temple and return to Kochi.

Also Read:  Gun in hand, they robbed an employee of $60 million in broad daylight in the Conquistadores neighborhood

Advertising

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the International Ship Repairing Center of Cochin Shipyard and the new dry dock at Willington Island. The Prime Minister will also attend the party office-bearers’ meeting at Marine Drive.

Read the most reliable news, live information, world, national, Bollywood, sports, business, health and lifestyle news on news news 18 Malayalam website.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

First stunt at the African Cup: Cape Verde surprises Ghana of Denis Odoi and Joseph Paintsil
First stunt at the African Cup: Cape Verde surprises Ghana of Denis Odoi and Joseph Paintsil
Posted on
Will you take your water from nano plastics or pesticides?
Will you take your water from nano plastics or pesticides?
Posted on
Confession of a Ukrainian who escaped from Russian captivity: the Russians said that Ukraine no longer exists
Confession of a Ukrainian who escaped from Russian captivity: the Russians said that Ukraine no longer exists
Posted on
Why European consumers are not buying used EVs
Why European consumers are not buying used EVs
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News