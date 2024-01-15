Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Triprayar Sri Rama Temple

#Prime #Minister #Narendra #Modi #visit #Triprayar #Sri #Rama #Temple

Guruvayur Temple Darshana Sesham Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 Triprayar Sri Darshan will also be held at the Rama temple. Govt. The Prime Minister descends on the helipad set up on the high school grounds. Reach the temple through Kay Tipusultan Road. The Prime Minister will be in the temple from 10.10 am to 11.10 am. Thriprayar temple is one of the famous temples in Kerala which has the deity of Sri Rama. Modi’s decision to include the Thriprayar temple in his itinerary in the context of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 is significant.

Helicopter Landing Ground, East Tippusultan Road Sides, P Barricades have been erected at various places around the temple during the night. Pick up. Preceding the meeting on Sunday evening, District Collector VR Krishnateja, Roora Superintendent of Police Navneet Sharma, Kodungallur DY SP Salish N. Under the leadership of Kankar and Valappad CIKS Sushant, the temple also Pari. Checked everything. SPG in Kerala Suresh Raj Purohit Network He reached the station and discussed safety issues with the officials.

The story of 21 students studying Vedas at Brahmaswam Math Na and Ramayana chants are specially prepared in the temple. It will be held in the presence of the Prime Minister on the burning platform.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Nedumbassery airport at 5 pm on January 16 and will participate in a road show in Kochi city at 6 pm. Stay at the government guest house in Ernakulam and leave for Guruvayoor at 6.30 am the next day. There, he will attend four weddings, including that of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter. After participating in the wedding ceremonies, visit Thriprayar temple and return to Kochi.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the International Ship Repairing Center of Cochin Shipyard and the new dry dock at Willington Island. The Prime Minister will also attend the party office-bearers’ meeting at Marine Drive.

