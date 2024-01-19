Prime Minister of Niger’s coup government visits Russia –

The Nigerian agency ANP reported that the prime minister of Niger’s coup government, Mahaman Lamine Zeine, began an official trip to Russia with the aim of strengthening ties between the two countries.

The Niger Prime Minister’s trip to Moscow, which began this Monday, the 15th, aims to relaunch cooperation between the two countries in the mining, energy, culture, training and infrastructure sectors.

During the visit, the Nigerian prime minister also intends to discuss the expansion of a partnership with Russia in the fields of defense, agriculture and energy, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian news agency ANP, which does not provide details on the prime minister’s agenda in the Russian capital, emphasizes that Russia is “one of the few powers that supported Niger before the arrival of the new authorities”, following the coup d’état. July military state, which overthrew the President, Mohamed Bazoum, and suspended the Constitution.

The same source recalls that Russia opposed the threat of intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

