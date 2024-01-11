Primetag raises 3.5 million in financing round led by Iberis Capital and Indico Capital Partners

#Primetag #raises #million #financing #led #Iberis #Capital #Indico #Capital #Partners

Influencer marketing platform Primetag raised 3.5 million euros in a financing round led by Iberis Capital and Indico Capital Partners.

The data and marketing technology company specializing in digital influencer analytics today announced funding that is directed towards product development and expansion into new markets.

For Stephan Morais, President of Indico Capital Partners “the influencer marketing sector continues to experience rapid growth, fundamentally transforming brands’ advertising strategies and as this industry evolves, the demand for personalized and sophisticated data analysis increases” .

For the investor, “Primetag’s software is at the forefront of this transformation, offering solutions powered by the analysis of influencer marketing performance data”.

The financing obtained will allow the company to accelerate the growth of its product offering, increase its sales capacity, which “is crucial for expanding into new markets” and launch a new line of business.

Manuel Albuquerque, CEO of Primetag, says in the statement that “we have been perfecting our platform for some time and we feel we are now in the right position for our flagship product to scale globally. This round will allow this movement and also allow us to continue to add more data analysis capacity to our global customers”.

João Henriques, Partner at Iberis Capital, which is the other investor, considers that Primetag “combines a highly differentiated technological proposal that allows brands, agencies and creators a leap forward in the professionalization of the management of this increasingly relevant medium. It combines this technological component with a management team with in-depth knowledge of the market, experience and global ambition that legitimately allows it to aspire to a leadership position in this space”.

What does Primetag do?

Primetag offers a complete influencer marketing solution for brands and agencies. Its platform enables marketing planning and measurement and optimization of campaigns and influencers, resulting in a unique product that offers omnichannel measurement and deterministic sales conversion attribution on-line e off-line.

Primetag’s solutions and services cover more than 50 markets, aiming to become the global benchmark in the online marketing analytics space. influencers, refers to the company.

“Primetag is revolutionizing the world of influencer marketing, becoming a meeting point for brands, agencies, agents and influencers to connect and grow their businesses”, says the platform that allows its users to measure each indicator overview of your campaigns with a complete view in real time.

Primetag was designed to make influencer marketing easier to manage, scale and more profitable.