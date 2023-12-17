Prince Archie (4) confused by gift from mother Meghan

4-year-old Prince Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, recently received a gift that he wasn’t very happy with. The young royal received a camera from his mother, but it turned out not to be of the right brand. His mother Meghan recently revealed this during a Netflix meeting.

During a conversation after the screening of the short film The Afte by filmmaker and photographer Misan Harriman and actor David Oyelowo, Meghan said that Harriman has a lot of influence on Archie. The photographer, who is a good friend of Meghan, had told the toddler about photography, after which Meghan bought a camera for her son.

“He said: But it’s not a Leica, like Misan has?” Meghan told the audience. “I was like, you’re not getting a Leica, not even for Christmas,” she said, laughing, before thanking Harriman for his inspiration.

A Leica is an expensive German brand that supplies handmade cameras.

