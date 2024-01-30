Prince Harry considers further legal action against Mirror publisher | Backbiting

#Prince #Harry #considers #legal #action #Mirror #publisher #Backbiting

Prince Harry is considering further legal action against publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) if he does not receive more compensation. The case concerns wiretapping practices by British tabloids.

Harry sued the publisher, among others The Mirror to several articles written about him with illegally obtained information. For example, Charles’ son states that his phone was hacked and that he was tapped for a total of fifteen years from 1996.

The prince was largely vindicated by the judge in December and received compensation of 140,600 pounds (about 164,000 euros).

It emerged in the Supreme Court on Monday that no agreement has yet been reached for other articles. “Although the Duke of Sussex has been awarded £140,600 in damages, his case is still ongoing,” his lawyer said. The British prince is demanding damages totaling £440,000.

Harry’s case was heard along with similar claims from actor Michael Turner, actress Nikki Sanderson and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse. They are among a large group of well-known Britons who have sued MGN and also want compensation. The ruling will follow at a later date.