Prince Harry drops defamation case against Mail on Sunday and pays costs | Royal family

#Prince #Harry #drops #defamation #case #Mail #Sunday #pays #costs #Royal #family

Prince Harry opposes his lawsuit Mail on Sunday not trough. The British royal had sued the newspaper for libel. The prince is now paying for the legal costs incurred by publisher Associated Newspapers, reports Daily Mail.

Daily Mail, also an Associated Newspapers newspaper, reports that Prince Harry has withdrawn the case. He did this a few hours before his lawyers had to hand in documents. Instead, the lawyers said the case will not proceed.

King Charles’ son must pay the legal costs of the opposing party. It concerns about 250,000 pounds (291,000 euros). The prince is also said to have already lost around £500,000 in legal costs.

Last month the prince already faced a setback in this case. The court then did not agree to his request to disregard claims made by Associated Newspapers. This ruling required Harry to prove that the article had caused him serious harm. Ultimately, he did not hand in the documents for this.

The article that Prince Harry was concerned with is about the changes in security for him and his wife Meghan Markle. Since renouncing his title and moving to the US, he is no longer entitled to British state-paid security. The prince says so Mail on Sunday falsely suggested he had lied. The newspaper is said to have cynically tried to damage his reputation.

This was not the only court case in which the prince faced British media. At the end of last year he received compensation from publisher Mirror Group Newspapers. He received around 163,000 euros because his phone was hacked by the media company.