Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown frame rates and resolutions revealed

#Prince #Persia #Lost #Crown #frame #rates #resolutions #revealed

The game runs at 60 FPS in both console and handheld mode!

In a few weeks, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available. Today, Ubisoft announced the game’s technical performance across all consoles, including Switch. So we now know that this new Metroidvania installment in this long-running franchise will run at 60 FPS in both handheld and console mode. As you can see in the image below, that is lower than the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game. There it runs in 4K at 60 or 120 FPS, but since the Switch is somewhat weaker than this hardware on a technical level, this was to be expected.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You can also get started with a demo for the game on January 11. Are you a big Prince of Persia fan and can’t wait to get started with this new part? Let me know in the comments.