‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ is a quirky game that honors the classic series | Games

Chack! If razor-sharp spikes shooting out of walls and floors make you nostalgic, you may have played the first ‘Prince of Persia’ game. ‘The Lost Crown’ pays tribute to the game that started it all 35 years ago. He teleports the charm of 1989 to 2024 and spices it up with dazzling action, creative development and animations to die for.

With ‘The Lost Crown’ the series wakes up from hibernation, because the previous ‘Prince of Persia’ was published in 2010. The series has had different game formats over the years, but ‘The Lost Crown’ is a good old 2D platformer. You explore a semi-open world from a side view that has been developed according to the so-called ‘Metroidvania’ principle, which means, among other things, that you encounter places that you do not yet have access to. When your character gains more skills, you must return to that location and you can enter.

Sometimes you have to pass some cleverly designed environmental puzzles for rewards or just to move on. The option to take a screenshot of your position and pin it to the location on the map is very welcome. This way you will know much better where to go next once you have unlocked the necessary skills.

Flashy platforming action

The story is initially quite simple: you play a warrior who has to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan, but you gradually discover more layers and depth. This way you end up in all kinds of places where time has gone wrong, which leads to idiosyncratic ideas. The hero in this action adventure is Sargon, who is already very good with his swords in the beginning – it is nice to start a game with a character who can immediately do more than throw a stick, so to speak. Later, Sargon can also show off magical ‘time powers’ and more. Combat is an important part of the game, but the acrobatic platforming action is also in the foreground. Sargon quickly jumps and slides over and under obstacles, hitches a ride on moving platforms and dodges pointed moving beams.

The control of your character is extremely precise. And that is necessary, because you will face some tough challenges here and there. In the beginning, for example, it involves quickly wall jumping between two walls where spikes shoot out. But as you unlock more special features, you get environmental puzzles, for example, that you have to solve with a combination of teleportation and a precise shot from your bow.

Block and dodge

The combat action is flashy and the difficulty level is not too bad. We hate to admit it, but we dropped it from the normal ‘warrior’ mode to ‘beginner’ at one point out of frustration. Blocking and dodging opponents’ attacks at the right time is the core of the action. Sargon himself can pack a lot of combos on the ground and in the air, giving you the feeling that you have a lot of impact on the battle. In case anyone still has any doubts: some button mashing won’t get you there – even if you put all self-respect aside and play at beginner level.

That being said, the makers deserve kudos for the extensive way in which you can set the difficulty level. It is also possible to explore the game yourself with as little help as possible, or opt for more clues on the map. The platforming action may limit the target audience of the game, but thanks to these options, Ubisoft Montpellier really caters to a broad spectrum of gamers. With ‘platform assist’ you even avoid the most difficult parts outright.

Love and criticism

You can see in everything that a lot of love was put into this title. One of the selling points of ‘The Lost Crown’ is the frame rate at which Sargon dances across your screen. On Nintendo Switch, this game hits 60fps at 1080p when docked, and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series In addition to the more classic dungeons and corridors environment, you also get beautifully designed landscapes, chock full of details and decorations. This variety is also reflected in the more than 65 different enemies and nine boss fights. The music is also of a high standard and loading times are virtually non-existent.

On the negative side, filleting the ‘normal’ enemies can become repetitive, especially because after each death scene you respawn at a point that can be quite a distance away. It’s a very respectable choice by the developers, but not necessarily a good one for every kind of gamer. Something that can be annoying for everyone is that the shoulder button to parry an attack is the same as the one you press together with the square for a special move. And in the heat of the moment, these two sometimes end up in the blender, which causes things to go a bit wrong. The narrative style, which sometimes includes large chunks of text, is not easy for us, but the makers did find a pleasant balance between fighting, platforming and extras such as discoveries or encounters.

Conclusion: 8.5/10

Ubisoft has made an excellent choice to resolutely opt for a certain style with the 2D Metroidvania approach and to develop it smartly. Personally, we’ve had it with the oversized open worlds of ‘Assassin’s Creed’, ‘Far Cry’ and co. This type of game may not be for everyone, but with its extensive difficulty settings, ‘The Lost Crown’ also welcomes casual gamers who are not averse to a challenge. Fans of fast-paced melee combat will especially enjoy it, and making Sargon powerful right from the start of the game is a great choice. There is little negative to say about the vibrant gameplay, and the creative finish is of a high level.

The game is available for PC and consoles of the latest and previous generations.

