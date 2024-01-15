Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review summary

#Prince #Persia #Lost #Crown #review #summary

Already on Thursday, the new Prince of Persia episode titled The Lost Crown will arrive on the PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series platforms, as well as on the Nintendo Switch.

How did the action platformer turn out according to foreign reviewers? You can find the answer below.

Attack of the Fanboy

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an excellent metroidvania that reinvigorates the series in an exciting way that only gets better the longer you play it. Carefully crafted platforming mixed with thrilling combat creates a game that is almost impossible to turn off.

100 %

Dexerto

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an absolute triumph. Let’s hope it finds its audience, because it would be a tragedy if something so good was lost to time again.

100 %

Meristation

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the best metroidvania games we’ve played and a great comeback that we never imagined in our wildest dreams.

95 %

WellPlayed

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a skillfully executed revival of the series that also takes action platformers to a new level.

95 %

Areajugones

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is not only the first big video game of 2024, but also one of the best metroidvania games of recent years.

94 %

IGN France

In short: deep combat, impressive acrobatics, traps and puzzles, complex bosses, interesting characters, timing abilities and carefully thought out presentation.

90 %

MeuPlayStation

A fresh and great take on the metroidvania genre. It has great exploration mechanics and smooth and fun combat with a really nice learning curve. Although Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has some technical issues, it delivers great graphics, amazing gameplay and a lot of fun.

86 %

Destructoid

If you’re a fan of Metroidvania-style games, or even just fans of fast-paced combat with a focus on boss fights, you’ll love this iteration.

85 %

SpazioGames

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown managed to dispel any doubts after its initial reveal, proving to be a well-crafted metroidvania that’s fun and has the right ideas.

81 %

Screen Rant

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a great addition to the metroidvania subgenre, offering players unique combat and all-around good fun.

80 %

Metro GameCentral

The game bears little resemblance to its predecessors, but The Lost Crown is one of the best metroidvania games of recent years and presents a very enjoyable challenge.

80 %

