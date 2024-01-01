Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: what mythological creatures can we expect to appear in the game? [VIDEO]

#Prince #Persia #Lost #Crown #mythological #creatures #expect #game #VIDEO

Many of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s enemies also appear to be inspired by mythological creatures, but what exactly are we to expect?

The Prince of Persia franchise returns with The Lost Crown, a metroidvania-style game. The title differs from the legendary Sands of Time trilogy. The Lost Crown is set in ancient Persia, a time when they believed in the existence of mythological creatures.

These creatures are spread throughout the game and Sargon must defeat them to reach his goal.

Since The Lost Crown hasn’t been released yet, for now we can only guess what mythological monsters will appear in the game…

Manticore

The Manticore is a popular mythological creature that has appeared in many game franchises. It is a monster that has a human head (not necessarily in the game), a lion’s body, and a scorpion’s tail. This fearsome creature is deeply rooted in Persian mythology. His skin is said to be so hard that no weapon can penetrate it, making him invincible.

The Manticore was known for killing people en masse, making it a perfect boss in a game. He appeared several times in the trailers for The Lost Crown. The Manticore will attack with both its limbs and its tail, so players need to be alert while fighting it.

Azhdaha

Azhdaha is a creature that could be mistaken for a Chinese dragon due to their similar body structure. In mythology, the Azhdaha is a snake-like creature that can live on land, sea, or air, making it nearly impossible to escape.

Azdaha is already mentioned in the Shahnameh, one of the greatest poems of all time.

In The Lost Crown, players will fight this mythological creature at some point. The monster’s massive body will certainly be its main weapon. Azhdaha has a huge mouth, which she will no doubt use to get Sargon. It also seems to be able to shoot some sort of beam (flame, acid…?) through its mouth opening.

Remains

According to Persian mythology, Hadhayosh was created by the god of forging. The Hadhayosh are similar to the ox, but have six horns instead of two. The creature’s skin and horns are made of copper. At 52 feet (almost 16 meters!) tall, the Hadhayosh is much larger than conventional oxen.

Sargon may encounter a Hadhayosh or similar creature during his journey to rescue the prince. The beast will probably use its horn to punch the hero. Or maybe he’ll pounce on you with incredible speed. It will be revealed soon what kind of attacks the Hadhayosh will have.

Apaosha

Aposha was a demon riding a black horse. It was mainly associated with drought. Apaosha is the opposite of fertility-bringing Tishtyra. They engaged in battle twice, and in the first encounter Apaosha was victorious. Tishtyra had no hope of defeating the demon, but things changed after she got help. The second clash between the two ended with Tishtyra’s victory.

This particular mythological character will also feature in the game, where Apaosha will be fast in combat, so Sargon will have to be in his best form to defeat the demon.

Since Apaosha didn’t appear for long in the trailer, it’s hard to say what moves players can expect while facing this particular enemy in The Lost Crown.

complex

In Persian mythology, Karmak is a giant bird responsible for the lack of rain. The Karmaks would use their massive wings to cover the sky completely, preventing precipitation from reaching the ground. Karmak’s actions often led to droughts and famines.

The beast also satisfies its hunger by eating human flesh. In Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, most of Karmak’s attacks will be airborne. The monster will probably fly and strike Sargon.

Will Div, Shahmaran, Djinn also appear in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?!

Divas are beings that have human bodies but are larger. Dives also have horns on their heads and boar tusks. They enjoyed killing people and eating their flesh. The Dives were considered cruel, so whoever was caught was put to death.

These monsters can serve as inspiration for the mobs in The Lost Crown. Due to their weaponry and understanding of spells, Dives can prove to be extremely challenging foes.

The Shahmaran is a mythological creature who is half woman, half snake. In art, Shahmarans are depicted as two-headed creatures. One head is that of a man, while the other is that of a snake. Both heads wear crowns.

If the Shahmarans become a part of The Lost Crown, it will be interesting to see if Ubisoft sticks to the mythology entirely or adds some details of their own.

Genies have appeared in the Prince of Persia games before, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they appeared in The Lost Crown as a sort of homage. Genies are armed with special abilities that make them extremely dangerous.

Chances are good that Sargon will encounter at least one genie in his travels. Depending on the developers’ plans, djinns could be one of the biggest threats to Sargon in the game.

Source: YouTube