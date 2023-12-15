Princess Aiko lost weight due to anorexia? 4 major signs to identify whether you have anorexia | Health Magazine | LINE TODAY

#Princess #Aiko #lost #weight #due #anorexia #major #signs #identify #anorexia #Health #Magazine #LINE #TODAY

Princess Aiko lost weight due to anorexia? 4 major signs to tell whether you have anorexia

Anorexia is not a simple physical disease, but a physical and mental disease that can be fatal in severe cases. Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito of Japan, was also suspected of suffering from anorexia due to her extreme weight loss.

Anorexia is more common in adolescent girls. Fairmont and Harrison, two professors of psychiatry at Warnerford Hospital of the University of Oxford in the UK, compiled and analyzed the literature on eating disorders around the world since 1980 and estimated that among adolescent girls, The prevalence rate of anorexia is approximately 0.7%, which means that 7 out of every 1,000 adolescent girls suffer from anorexia. And, the number of people is increasing.

People with anorexia restrict their diet at first and are too concerned about their body shape, weight and diet. Later they develop the habit of overeating, and half of them develop bulimia. In addition, 10% to 20% of people with anorexia become difficult to cope with and continue to occur.

Just like Karen, the lead singer of the Carpenter Brothers and Sisters, in order to make her original 64 kg body look slim and pleasant, she started dieting to lose weight at the age of 17. Even if she only eats a little food, she will induce vomiting, take laxatives, and worry about her weight. At the age of 25, he lost weight to 36 kilograms, collapsed on stage, and died at the age of 32.

Anorexia has a high chance of death

If anorexics do not receive appropriate treatment, over time, they may develop problems such as hypotension, hypothermia, hair loss, insufficient protein in the blood, and even menstrual cessation. If combined with bulimia, it can also cause ulcers, hernias, tooth enamel loss, or the patient may become dependent on laxatives.

With long-term nutritional deficiencies, the body must obtain nutrients from other places in order to maintain its function, ultimately breaking down muscles to obtain protein and energy. The heart muscles will also gradually be consumed and become fragile, eventually leading to arrhythmia and heart failure.

How to alert your child to anorexia

Psychiatrists have suggested several signs that parents can be alert to whether their children have anorexia:

1. Continuous weight loss

2. No medical examination can find any physical problems. Or sometimes there is an endocrine disorder problem, but that may be the result of anorexia, not the cause.

3. Changes in eating habits, such as not liking to eat with family members, or often having conflicts with family members over whether to eat or not.

4. Women do not have menstruation

When these problems are discovered, in addition to going to the psychiatry department of the hospital, you can first go to the internal medicine department or family medicine department to register. The doctor will first determine whether there are internal medicine problems before making a referral.

Don’t hide your illness and avoid medical treatment just because you hear the word “psychiatry”, because anorexia is a fatal disease.

The current treatment for anorexia is mainly inpatient cognitive and behavioral therapy. Parents should learn to listen to their anorexic child’s emotions, but it’s best to take a firm stance when it comes to their eating behavior.

