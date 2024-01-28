Princess Beatrix and Princess Margarita at Jumping Amsterdam

Princess Beatrix and Princess Margarita at Jumping Amsterdam

Earlier this week they already appeared at the opening of the Holland Dance Festival, but Princess Beatrix and Princess Margarita also managed to find each other on Saturday evening. The horse lovers enjoyed themselves at Jumping Amsterdam. Check out the fun photos and a video!

It is now becoming an annual tradition. If possible, Princess Beatrix and her niece Princess Margarita will be there to attend Jumping Amsterdam. The equestrian event, of which Margarita is a board member, was held in the Amsterdam RAI. The royal family has been involved with Jumping Amsterdam for years, Prince Bernhard was even a patron of the event.

Earlier this week, Princess Beatrix and Princess Margarita, among others, attended the opening of the Holland Dance Festival. View the images this article.

Royal family at Jumping Amsterdam

Princess Beatrix and Princess Margarita are not the only members of the royal family who like to show their faces at Jumping Amsterdam. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have also sat in the stands with their three daughters. Princess Irene is also a fan of the event.

Princess Amalia with her father at Jumping Amsterdam, 2019. We regularly see Princess Margarita in the stands of Jumping Amsterdam. Here in 2019 with King Willem-Alexander, Princess Amalia and her mother Princess Irene.

Photos: ANP, X – Patrick van Katwijk

