Princess Kate leaves hospital after abdominal surgery: “She is making good progress” | Royalty

RoyaltyBritish Princess Kate (42) was in hospital for almost two weeks after abdominal surgery. It was previously announced that she will disappear from the public eye for quite some time while she recovers from the procedure. The royal family did not provide further details, but the spokesperson now said that it is “making good progress.”

“The Prince and Princess would like to thank the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they provided,” the spokesperson said. “The Wales family also remains grateful for the good wishes they have received from all over the world.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery two weeks ago. Kensington Palace stated at the time that it was a “planned operation”. Prince William’s wife had to stay in hospital for ten to fourteen days, but can now continue to recover at home. However, there is little clarity: “Kensington Palace will only share updates if there is important new information,” the royal family said last week.

No plastic surgery

It is not clear why Princess Kate had to go under the knife. Royalty expert Concha Calleja said the operation was “serious in itself” and previously pointed out that Kate is not being treated in the hospital “where she usually goes”. Calleja also emphasized that it was not a “cosmetic procedure”, although some British media speculated about this. “It was an operation for an illness, something urgent, which carried a certain risk. The risk did not arise on the operating table, but in the postoperative period, when complications occurred.”

LOOK. Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in hospital

