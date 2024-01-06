Princess Mary commented on her future role as queen

#Princess #Mary #commented #future #role #queen

This special moment brings significant changes not only for the prince, but also for his wife Mary, who thus becomes the queen of the country. The princess previously told how she viewed this.

Dreams come true



Everything is possible, as the future queen proves, who once managed to win the heart of the crown prince as a marketing expert. She suddenly found herself within the royal walls, just like Meghan Markle, who also did not walk the path of an aristocrat. But Princess Mary goes one step further, because from next Sunday she will shine at her beloved’s side as the queen of the country.

Princess Mary on her new role



When the smitten Crown Prince got down on one knee, and Mary most likely jumped for joy with a shiny engagement ring, it didn’t take long before the news was out in the open. Not much later, several interviews followed with pressing questions about the proposal and of course the future.

On Hello! Magazine can be read that the princess was asked about her upcoming marriage and her position at court during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. For example, presenter Tara Brown asked her whether she is aware of the fact that she will become the future queen of Denmark.

Mary took a moment to think before tactfully responding. “Not quite yet, no,” the princess began. “As I said earlier today, this is my first day in this role. How I will fulfill that role will evolve over time.”

A good match?



But Brown didn’t stop there, stressing that she will be part of “the perfect royal family” and asking how she would deal with this as she has to fit into that impeccable mold. “The perfect princess. What is that actually? Don’t know. I think it is mainly very subjective,” Mary responded. “All I can say is that I will do the role in my own way. All I can do is work hard and do my best. That will be enough for some, not for others,” she concluded diplomatically.

January 5, 2024

