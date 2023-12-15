PRISON LIFE – The number of people in preventive detention is decreasing

Reduce the number of defendants in detention. This is the objective of the Ministry of Justice in setting up the “task force”, in order to achieve this objective, since May. At the moment, for Antanimora prison, the number of people placed under committal orders has decreased thanks to this operation, since this house was used as a pilot for this activity.

“The ratio of convicts/defendants is 60/40 in Antanimora, which currently has a prison population of 1,139 people,” reported Harinirina Thierry Rajaonah, the prison chief of Antanimora, to the press on Tuesday, on the sidelines of a trip to the Mandrosoa Anosiala Juvenile Reeducation Center. The objective for the ministry is to reduce this ratio to 30/70. There is still some work to be done.

In this case, the Minister of Justice, Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa, is launching an important appeal to the Magistrates to resort to placement under judicial supervision and provisional release, rather than preventive detention. “We changed our procedure. The magistrates were invited to give greater priority to placement under judicial supervision and to examine systematic committal warrants. Provisional release is of great use in this context,” she adds. On the other hand, other serious offenses will not be tolerated. She also urged judges to reconsider the committal warrant in any trials they do.

This penal policy is already in place in the Antsirabe prison and should be applied in the country’s first instance courts next year. The general objective of this “task force” is to declutter prisons.

Miora Raharisolo