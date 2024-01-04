PRISON POLICY – Presidential pardon frees up space in Antanimora

Prisoners in Antanimora will benefit from presidential pardon

“The presidential pardon granted by the President of the Republic will allow the Antanimora prison to get some fresh air and have a little more space for the inmates.” These are the words of Harinirina Thierry Rajaonah, head of the penitentiary establishment, the day before yesterday. Indeed, with the pardon, several prisoners will be free and others will see their sentences reduced but we are currently in the preparations for the implementation of the procedure, declares the head of the establishment.

Currently, around four thousand five hundred prisoners are detained in Antanimora, around 60% of whom have already been tried. According to the head of the establishment, the frequency of entries and exits from the central house of Antananarivo is disproportionate with the entries which are much more frequent and numerous than the exits. However, the number of detainees has seen a decline since in June last year there were around five thousand prisoners compared to around four thousand five hundred at the moment.

Grace

The head of the establishment also announced the acceleration of preparations so that the prisoners affected by the presidential pardon can benefit from it as soon as possible.

During his speech to the nation at the end of the year, President Andry Rajoelina decided to pardon 9,757 detainees, 2,766 of whom will be immediately released after the decision is decreed. The number of detainees in the Antananarivo central house is not yet known but the

Officials are working hard for the rights of prisoners and also to free up space within the prison grounds, believes Thierry Rajaonah.

Note that the granting of reduced sentences is subject to several conditions set by legislation and the presidential pardon can only be invoked by the initiative of the President of the Republic. Those who have received a criminal sentence are not affected by this reduced sentence while cases of this type occur more and more frequently throughout the territory of the Big Island. Rape is one of the main crimes for which perpetrators cannot expect a presidential pardon. President Rajoelina during the speech on December 31 made it clear that the rapist will be punished in an exemplary manner by recommending chemical castration in order to stop the criminal impulses of rapists.

Ravo Andriantsalama

