Private initiative brings treated water to Calumbo communities

The inhabitants of the commune of Calumbo, municipality of Viana, in Luanda, gained a system that allows them access to treated water, and thus avoid diseases resulting from the consumption of unsafe water.

This is the OMAZA project, developed by three private entities, in collaboration between the Coca-Cola System in Angola, Refriango and the Piaget Institute of Angola, with a view to increasing water security in communities.

The aforementioned project aims to improve access to water and health security in the Calumbo market, in Viana, and in the Mazozo and Cabala communities, in the municipality of Icolo and Bengo, in Luanda, over a period of twelve months, starting in December 2023.

Budgeted at 100 thousand dollars financed by the Coca-Cola System in Angola, the project aims, according to the statement, to strengthen the resilience of climate-vulnerable communities with more than 26 million liters of water per year and improve their ability to manage water resources.

It is estimated, however, that the project will directly benefit more than 1500 families, 60% of which are young women or teenagers, providing a historic impact.

In line with their mission, Coca-Cola Angola and Refriango aim to continually replenish communities with water. The initiative also aims to return the water used in beverage production to the environment through high-quality treated wastewater, in accordance with local regulations, contributing to the sustainability of aquatic life.

Refriango’s Marketing Administrator, Tánia Jardim said that the company contextualizes the importance of the OMAZA project. “According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in 2020, between 75 and 250 million people on the African continent faced water shortages. The lack of clean water supply infrastructure, rapid population growth and prolonged periods of drought cause very serious water stress, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. Unfortunately, Angola is familiar with this scenario. The OMAZA project arises in this context, intervening in communities where it is urgent to facilitate access to clean water and provide populations with effective formulas for managing this resource. These actions have a very positive domino effect in several areas: they improve public health, increase the nutrition levels of beneficiaries, reinforce sustainable agricultural practices and reduce regional asymmetries in the availability of services and basic living conditions”, she stated.

As part of the OMAZA project, selected communities will witness significant benefits, including access to 3 manual water pumps. Additionally, a technical team will instruct community members to use the water disinfection method known as ‘SODIS’, which harnesses sunlight to make water drinkable. This initiative will facilitate access to safer water and increase knowledge about healthcare, improving their lives as well as the local environment.

Ana Perez, general coordinator of the OMAZA Project, highlighted its importance, noting that “amid climate change, countries like Angola face several climate threats, the core of which is water security for communities and the environment. It is clear that promoting water and health security is vital to creating a more sustainable Angola, which sees conservation and resilience as integral elements.”

Regarding this important partnership, Paula Lima Matoso, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Angola, said: “AIPA is an essential partner in our mission to build sustainable communities through access to drinking water and sanitation. Its efforts to build local capacity align perfectly with Coca-Cola’s water community partnership strategies. Together with Refriango and AIPA, we are very pleased to start this impactful initiative in Angola.”

The manager also added that the efforts of the Coca-Cola System in Angola are not limited to this project. “In 2010, we carried out the access to clean water project within the scope of the RAIN program, in the communes of Funda and Bom-Jesus.

On March 22nd this year, on World Water Day, together with our partners, we also delivered a water pump to the municipality of Bocoio, in the province of Benguela. The initiative directly benefits 3 thousand inhabitants of the Embandi community, 40 km from the municipal headquarters.”