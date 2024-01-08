Private sector funds requested

The protection of biodiversity is becoming a concern for all stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors.

The protection of biodiversity and our Protected Areas is everyone’s business, but also public authorities and businesses. For the latter, a new initiative has just emerged to “Build a bridge between private financing and conservation”. This is the challenge launched by the Foundation for Protected Areas and Biodiversity in Madagascar (FAPBM) which received financial support from the Bridge project (literally a bridge) following the selection of this organization following the a call for tenders launched some time ago.

The challenge is to mobilize private sector actors to issue funds in favor of the conservation and preservation of biodiversity. “This mechanism provides for the creation of a corporate fund dedicated to conservation activities, as well as the deployment of nature-based financing,” indicates the FAPBM in a press release. In a “voluntary” manner, companies will then be asked to carry out environmental actions “whether in their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) approach or not”, it is announced.

Standardization

It goes without saying that this is not the first project where private sector involvement has been encouraged. Note that Madagascar is already a beneficiary of the Global Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) which is a global partnership managed by the United Nations Development Program, with the support of the European Commission and the governments of the Germany, Switzerland, Norway and Flanders.

Currently, private sector players are increasingly in demand and more present on the ground. With the standardization of CSR approaches, many private sector companies are now going green and seeing adaptation and the fight against climate change as an opportunity to mobilize new resources while helping to preserve the environment. In recent years, businesses and even more so the private sector have benefited from various financial supports. Notably from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the first global environmental fund, mainly aimed at countries in the South. North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and some Latin American countries, the situation is starting to change.

Indeed, the countries of sub-Saharan Africa, of which Madagascar is a part, are making efforts to adhere to the conditionalities and regulations required by the GCF. Everyone seems to understand that the time has now come for action to protect ourselves from further degradation of the planet and companies of all sizes are at the forefront of responsibility. Indeed, if at the current stage, the assessments on the impact of agricultural and ecological droughts are not all in agreement, the human contribution to the observed changes is well established.

Itamara Randriamamonjy