Private sector invested around USD 1.7 billion in five years

Private investment volume over the last five years has not met expectations. Data that was recorded by AIPEX, a total of 699 projects, but only 211 were implemented, as announced by the PCA of the entity responsible for the country’s investment policy and export promotion.

The country registered a volume of private investment valued at just over 1.7 billion dollars in five years, announced the president of the Board of Directors of the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX), Lello Francisco.

Despite the amount being significant, it still did not meet expectations, given that it resulted from the implementation of 211 projects, a figure that fell far short of the 669 projects registered by AIPEX.

The projects, according to Lello Francisco, who was speaking during the 11th edition of CaféCIPRA, held last Wednesday, the 10th, if they are all implemented, could create around 70 thousand direct jobs.

The majority of projects, as the government official made known, are linked to the manufacturing industry, a situation that led AIPEX to focus more of its actions on the production sector.