Private Spitex companies – lucrative business with caring relatives? – Cash register espresso

A federal court ruling makes it possible for caring relatives to now be paid for the care of their loved ones.

84-year-old Caspar Riedi is partially paralyzed after an operation and requires care. There is a prescription for Spitex, but he would prefer to be cared for by his partner. It goes without saying that Loretta Hasler will take on this task. At Pro Senectute Chur she was advised to get hired by a Spitex company so that she could receive a salary.

Loretta Hasler is therefore employed by Arana-Care, a company that specializes in caring for relatives. She gets 25 francs an hour plus holiday allowance. She is paid one and a half to two hours a day. Loretta Hasler assumes that if relatives do the care work and are paid, the bottom line is that it would be cheaper than if someone from Spitex had to come and provide this service.

Private Spitex companies also earn money

However, when she receives the bill from the health insurance company, Loretta Hasler realizes: Arana-Care earns a lot from her work! “The difference between what I got afterwards and what the health insurance company has to pay is huge.” Specifically: Arana-Care receives a total of 72.50 francs for one hour of her work, of which she passes 25 francs plus holiday allowance on to Loretta Hasler. The rest remains in Arana-Care’s coffers.

Companies like Arana-Care, which specialize in employing caring relatives, benefit from a system that was originally intended for regular Spitex services: Spitex’s services are regulated in the KVG health insurance law. The tariff for basic care is the same throughout Switzerland: it costs CHF 52.50 per hour. In addition, there is the so-called residual financing from the municipalities. This varies from canton to canton, the average is around 20 francs.

Free care for relatives

The potential is great: In Switzerland, around 600,000 relatives care for their loved ones at home. Most of them are free so far. Jörg Küng is worried that private companies are now vying for caring relatives and wanting to sign them up. Küng is mayor of Gossau ZH / FDP and president of the Association of Municipal Councils ZH. “It is the number of advertisements from such companies that suggests that it is a good deal. A business model that has become firmly established and continues to spread,” he says. According to current law, the municipalities are obliged to co-finance the work of Spitex – and thus also that of the caring relatives.

Arana-Care managing director Patrick Hanselmann denies that they primarily want to enrich themselves. Most of the money is needed for personnel and infrastructure. “We need this in order to carry out care management in order to sustainably look after our caring relatives,” says Patrick Hanselmann.

Basis: Federal Court ruling

Since a Federal Court ruling (2019), it has been possible for relatives to be paid for basic care for their loved ones. You can be employed by a Spitex organization where you will be treated like company employees and will also be paid the same. You also have administrative duties, for example filling out a daily report that documents the progress.

System has potential for optimization

The current system needs to be revised, demands the health insurance association Santésuisse. Bills amounting to several thousand francs per case and month are already being billed today, putting additional strain on the system.

Jörg Kühn, representative of the Zurich communities, emphasizes that they are ready to make a contribution. “But it can’t be the case that private providers are obviously being financed with a very large margin – and thus doing a disservice to the idea of ​​caring relatives.”