Privatization of almost 40 AAA hotels ordered

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, ordered, through Presidential Decree nº 78/23 of 28 March, the opening of a public tender for the privatization of the AAA hotel chain, namely IU, IKA and BINA.

In total there are 39 hotels, which previously belonged to the former strongman of the AAA insurance company and AAA actives, Carlos São Vicente, sentenced in March last year, by the Luanda Court, to nine years in prison for crimes of embezzlement, tax fraud and money laundering.

The aforementioned hotels that have been under State supervision since their seizure by the PGR National Asset Recovery Service are located in Malanje, Soyo, Lubango, Luena, Mbanza Congo, Ndalatando, Ondjiva, Talatona, Uíge, Huambo and Lobito.

The aforementioned Presidential Order, which orders the opening of the public tender for the privatization of part of the assets of Irene Neto’s husband, daughter of the first president of Angola, Agostinho Neto, the head of State delegates powers to the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves , with the ability to sub-delegate, for the practice of decision-making and supervisory approval acts, as well as for verifying the validity and legality of all acts carried out within the scope of the procedure, namely the constitution of the negotiation committee, approval of the procedural documents, award of proposals, including the conclusion and signature of contracts.

The document also determines that the negotiation committee must be made up of representatives of the ministerial departments responsible for the sectors of activity and is governed by the basic law on privatizations.