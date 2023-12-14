PRIX PARITANA 2023 – Ashiko Ratovo exposes “Homeless” in Paris

The exhibition “Tsy manan-kialofana” by Ashiko Ratovo is on display in the Parisian space of Fondation H until December 22

Ashiko Ratovo, winner of the 2023 Paritana Prize, is currently presenting her exhibition “Tsy manan-kialofana”, until December 22 in Paris.

From yesterday until December 22, Paris is hosting the exhibition by Ashiko Ratovo, winner of the 2023 Paritana Prize. Entitled “Tsy manan-kialofana”, which literally translates as “Homeless”, this exhibition marks the first restitution of in-depth research by the artist, presented in the Parisian space of the H Foundation. Ashiko Ratovo was honored for this exceptional project following her victory at the seventh edition of the Partana Prize, last April. The current exhibition in Paris gives a foretaste of this project, before the ensemble moves to the Institut Français de Madagascar in Analakely, next March.

Ashiko Ratovo’s project, “Tsy manan-kialofana”, explores the various forms of refuge that human beings seek throughout their lives and to which they become attached. The artist constructs an evolving exhibition in harmony with the cycle of life, using painting, drawing and sculpture as voices of expression, thus expressing his creative thirst. The multidisciplinary artist wishes to challenge and raise questions about the human condition through his artistic projects. “This exhibition tells, through different works, the stages of human life, whether it is the life of the homeless, emotional shelters or other stages crossed in a human existence,” explains Ashiko Ratovo.

Exhibition carried out

Ashiko Ratovo, already present in Paris since October 4, prepared carefully for the creation of this exhibition, during a research and creation residency at the Cité Internationale des arts in Paris. “The artistic residency at the Cité Internationale des arts in Paris is one of the largest residencies in Europe. It’s really an honor for me to participate,” she expresses.

The Paritana Prize, established in 2017, remains an essential pillar of support for the local art scene, encompassing painting, video, sculpture, photography, and others. By annually awarding a contemporary art prize to three talented artists, the Paritana Prize mainly aims to highlight creative emergence within the Malagasy contemporary scene, while offering substantial support to these artists. Note that this year, Ashiko Ratovo was rewarded for her project “Tsy manan-kialofana”, Dina Nomena Andriarimanjaka was distinguished for her work “In search of Betia”, and Ophélia Arilala was honored for her installation project .

Nicole Rafalimananjara