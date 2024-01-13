“Prizma” protects the advantage and prevents “Punks” from enjoying their first victory – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

#Prizma #protects #advantage #prevents #Punks #enjoying #victory #Hockey #Sportacentrs.com

Video: “Prizma” protects the advantage and prevents “Punks” from enjoying their first victory – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

Layout: current: getContentLayout (Cid: CacheTemplatingLayoutCustomizationsEsportsCustomizationSource512 ), alternative: getContentLayout (Cid: CacheTemplatingLayoutCustomizationsEsportsCustomizationSource512), Fid:3, Did:0, useCase: 3

“Prizma” hockey players gained a three-goal lead in their home match against “7BET-HOCKEY PUNKS” from Vilnius, however, the visitors managed to come close to within one goal several times during the game. When the final whistle sounds, the result of the game is 5:4 in favor of “Prism”. “Panki” is still winless this season.

Also Read:  Cinderella didn't become a princess in her debut - the 16-year-old darts prodigy misses out on a big lead in the final

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘The new Danish royal couple looks a bit like Willem-Alexander and Máxima’
‘The new Danish royal couple looks a bit like Willem-Alexander and Máxima’
Posted on
Rested? The longest Dakar stage follows on Sunday
Rested? The longest Dakar stage follows on Sunday
Posted on
Answers on long covid in 2024?
Answers on long covid in 2024?
Posted on
J. Biden: The US does not support Taiwan’s independence
J. Biden: The US does not support Taiwan’s independence
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News