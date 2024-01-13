#Prizma #protects #advantage #prevents #Punks #enjoying #victory #Hockey #Sportacentrs.com

Video: “Prizma” protects the advantage and prevents “Punks” from enjoying their first victory – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

“Prizma” hockey players gained a three-goal lead in their home match against “7BET-HOCKEY PUNKS” from Vilnius, however, the visitors managed to come close to within one goal several times during the game. When the final whistle sounds, the result of the game is 5:4 in favor of “Prism”. “Panki” is still winless this season.