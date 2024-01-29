Pro-Iranian fighters are among those killed in an Israeli strike near Damascus

Among the dead are pro-Iranian fighters.

“Israeli strikes targeted a base belonging to Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, killing six people,” including pro-Iranian fighters, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

According to him, it is not clear if there were any civilians among the dead.

VIDEO: Israel struck near Damascus

